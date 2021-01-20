“Joe Biden takes the helm of an extremely divided country, so he wants to prove himself quickly”, Explains Wednesday, January 20 the journalist Emmanuelle Lagarde, special correspondent in Washington for France 3. To do this, the new President of the United States has taken 17 measures with immediate effect, with the fight against Covid-19 as a priority.

The change of course is clear. “A decree signed this afternoon will make the mask compulsory in all federal buildings ”, continues the journalist. Joe Biden also plans to have 100 million vaccines administered in the first 100 days of his tenure. The second component is economic with a large recovery plan and measures intended for the most disadvantaged.

More generally, “Joe Biden wants to mark his difference from Donald Trump”, Notes the journalist in duplex, with“strong acts”Like the return of the United States to the Paris climate agreement and the end of the construction of the wall between Mexico and the United States.