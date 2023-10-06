Home page politics

From: Sven Hauberg

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden were last seen together last November – at the G20 summit in Bali. © Adam Schultz/White House/Imago

What is probably the most important bilateral relationship in the world is badly damaged. Nevertheless, a meeting between Joe Biden and Xi Jinping is expected to take place soon.

As soon as he took office, US President Joe Biden told the assembled press what he thought about Xi Jinping. China’s head of state and party leader has “not a democratic bone” in his body, Biden said, and like Russia’s President Putin, Xi also believes that autocracy is the future. That was in March 2021, and since then Biden has upped the ante verbally: at a fundraising event last June, he summarily declared Xi Jinping a “dictator.” So if that’s true, what now? Washington Post reports that Biden and Xi want to meet in San Francisco in November: Then Biden would have to watch his tongue at least in the coming weeks in order not to spoil the mood in advance.

It is “pretty certain” that the two heads of state will meet at the Asia-Pacific (APEC) summit in the Californian city, a government official said post. “We are just starting to plan.” A second administration official told the newspaper that Biden was looking forward to meeting Xi but that “nothing has been confirmed yet.” China has also not yet wanted to confirm the plans.

Relations between China and the USA are severely strained

Either way, it would be high time for a meeting. The last time Xi and Biden met in person was almost a year ago, on the sidelines of the G20 meeting in Bali. For unknown reasons, Xi skipped the follow-up summit that Indian Prime Minister Modi recently invited to New Delhi.

A lot has happened in the relationship between the two superpowers since Bali. In particular, the affair surrounding an alleged Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the USA in February strained relations between Beijing and Washington for a long time. American Secretary of State Antony Blinken quickly canceled a planned visit to Beijing, while China rejected the accusations from Washington and spoke of a weather balloon. Months later, the Pentagon said the balloon was capable of gathering intelligence, but had failed to do so. But the diplomatic damage had long since been enormous.

In any case, the Beijing party leadership has believed for some time that the USA wanted to deliberately harm China. Xi Jinping made these concerns clearer than ever in March: “Western countries, led by the United States, are pursuing a comprehensive containment and suppression of China, which has posed unprecedented challenges to the country’s development,” he complained.

Several US ministers in China

As evidence for this accusation, Beijing uses, among other things, a decision made by Joe Biden last fall: Particularly sophisticated microchips that can be used for applications in the field of artificial intelligence, as well as machines for their production, may no longer be exported to China . In Washington, on the other hand, people openly criticize the Chinese’s support for Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the increasingly aggressive threatening gestures towards Taiwan.

Despite the obvious differences between the two nuclear powers, there has recently been movement in the deadlocked relationship. In June, Antony Blinken made a follow-up visit to Beijing, followed shortly afterwards by Finance Secretary Janet Yellen, climate representative John Kerry and Trade Secretary Gina Raimondo. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Joe Biden’s National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan last met in Malta in September. The meeting in the capital Valletta was also about Xi’s planned visit to San Francisco, US media reported afterwards. A delegation from the US Congress is also expected in Beijing next week for the first time in four years.

From the Chinese perspective, it is clear who the ball is now in if relations between Beijing and Washington are to be sustainably improved: “The key to this is adhering to the three principles set out by President Xi Jinping, namely mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and cooperation “from which all sides benefit,” said China’s US Ambassador Xie Feng recently. This means that Washington must unreservedly recognize Beijing’s claims to Taiwan and, according to Xie, respect the “political system” that the Chinese people have “decided on.” Which in turn means: Biden should please save his dictator comments in the future.