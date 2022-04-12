United States.- President Joe Biden will visit Iowa, a country rich in corn, on Tuesday to announce that he will suspend a federal rule that prevents the sale of gasoline with a higher ethanol blend this summer, while his administration tries to reduce prices. at gas stations that have been shot up. during Russia’s war with the Ukraine.

Most gasoline sold in the United States is blended with 10% ethanol. The Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow the widespread sale of a 15% ethanol blend that is generally banned between June 1 and September 15 due to concerns of increased smog at high temperatures.

Senior Biden administration officials said the move will save drivers an average of 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations. Those stations are mostly in the Midwest and South, including Texas, according to industry groups.

Administration officials said the EPA has begun looking at the “emergency” step of allowing more E15 gasoline sales for the summer and determined it’s not likely to have significant impacts on air quality.

That’s despite the fact that some environmentalists have long argued that more ethanol in the gas increases pollution.

Biden will announce the move at a biofuels company in Menlo, west of Des Moines. Iowa is the largest producer of corn in the country, key to producing ethanol.

The waiver is another effort to help ease global energy markets that have been shaken since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Last month, the president announced that the United States will release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation’s strategic petroleum reserve over the next six months. His administration said that has helped push gasoline prices down slightly of late, after they rose to an average of about $4.23 a gallon in late March, compared with $2.87 in the same period a year ago, according to AAA.