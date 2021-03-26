Ever since his arrival in the White House, Joe Biden began giving assurances to the growing supporters of putting limits on the tech giants. Could the US President’s term turn into a nightmare for Google, Facebook or Amazon?

Clouds are gathering on the horizon of the Internet giants. On the one hand, the CEOs of the three main platforms -Google, Facebook and Twitter- were back on the stage of Congress on Thursday, July 25, and spoke about the ubiquitous misinformation on social media.

But that is only what is happening in the public light. Another fight seems to be preparing behind the scenes, perhaps more dangerous for Mark Zuckerbergs (CEO of Facebook), Sundar Pichai (boss of Google) or Jeff Bezos (CEO of Amazon) that the affairs of the representatives.

From said to fact

The Joe Biden Administration appears to be arming itself to put a limit on the tech titans and reduce their influence that after several surveys It seems too big to Americans.

“After the Obama presidency, marked by a cooperation between the government and Silicon Valley, that of Donald Trump, who expressed a certain hostility towards these companies, essentially in relation to issues of freedom of expression, Joe Biden also seems to want to to confront them for more profound reasons than their predecessors, which have to do in particular with the right to competition ”, sums up Thibault Schrepel, specialist in competition law at Utrecht and Stanford law universities, contacted by France 24.

During the campaign, Joe Biden spoke in favor of new rules to limit the risk of abuse of dominant position by Google and Amazon. He also stated that Facebook or Twitter should be held legally responsible for hateful content or for the disinformation circulating on their platforms.

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google, Mark Zuckerberg, founder of Facebook, and Jack Dorsey, CEO of Twitter, were heard in Congress on March 25, 2021 about misinformation on social platforms. (Illustrative photo) © Fabrice Coffrini, Andrew Caballero-Reynolds, Jim Watson, AFP

Since his arrival in the White House, the Democrat began to go from saying to fact. First through small actions, naming anti Big Tech activist Tim Wu and Lina Khan, known for its vehement attacks against Amazon, in the positions of economic advisor to the president and commissioner in the FTC (Federal Trade Commission, the trade regulation authority). “It is an important signal because it is the first time that a president appoints true specialists in these subjects in functions where they can have an impact”, emphasizes Martin Moore, specialist in the regulation of the media and political communication at King’s College London. .

This is just the beginning. “For now, I hope to see what happens. It is interesting to note, for example, that he did not nominate Lina Khan for the position of director of the FTC, who is still free. So I don’t know yet to what extent these tech titans should be afraid of the new Administration ”, considers Thibault Schrepel.

In any case, Joe Biden is pushed to the left by some Democrats who want to fight. In October 2020, the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives published an amazing 440 page report to lay the foundations for an aggressive policy that could lead to the dismantling of the Gafam.

A political consensus

Although the American president follows the left wing of his party, can he really succeed where his predecessors have failed? That is, change the rules of the game for ultra-powerful multinationals, who spend unceremoniously in lobbying and who do not miss a single opportunity to remember the amount of jobs they have created in the United States.

It is one of the few issues in the United States where there is a consensus between Democrats and Republicans.

Their main advantage “is the current dynamic that plays to the detriment of the Gafam”, considers Martin Moore. With each scandal, the image of these online giants has deteriorated among public opinion. But more importantly: “It is one of the few issues in the United States where there is a consensus between Democrats and Republicans,” highlights the specialist from King’s College.

It would be a valuable opportunity for Joe Biden, who loves to show off his unifying talents and his ability to reach deals with Republicans, to win political points. “It’s an ideal subject for Joe Biden,” confirms Martin Moore.

But we still need to know what to do. Republicans advocate a repeal or reform of section 230, a regulation that prevents judging social networks for content posted on platforms by users. Democrats are not very much in favor of this rule either, since they consider that it allows Facebook or YouTube to delay in cleaning up the “fake news” and the racist content that proliferates on social networks.

However, it is a minefield. “If rules are added to it, the risk is that the large groups, which have adequate financial and humanitarian means, will adapt without problem while the small competing platforms will not. In the end, that will only reinforce the dominant position of Facebook or Twitter ”, warns Martin Moore. Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, is aware of this and that is why, during his speech on Thursday, advocated for a reform of section 230.

The Chinese on the prowl?

To attack that regulation is then to run the risk of reinforcing the power of Big Tech because of that financial inequality, contrary to what the Democrats ask for. The president can take up the proposals of the October 2020 report, which pushes for a more thorough reform of the right to competition in the United States.

That option runs the risk of much more timid support from conservatives. The rules that are currently in force took shape under the presidency of one of the historical figures of the American right: Ronald Reagan. It is a very close approach to the abuse of a dominant position, which favored the emergence of great American economic champions.

For Thibault Schrepel, perhaps there would be a more consensual way to approach this broad field. A more politically neutral reform would be to appoint more and more experts on these issues within the competent authorities. “One of the current problems is that these agencies do not have the powers to detect anti-competitive practices, and most of the cases examined by the courts come from competitors who file a complaint. It is necessary for these authorities to be more proactive ”, considers the specialist from the University of Utrecht.

But even if Joe Biden manages to find a way to take on the titans of technology that pleases everyone, there is another obstacle that can thwart it all: China. “Any measure that seeks to weaken the power of US groups runs the risk of being perceived as a boon to Chinese competitors, such as Alibaba and Tencent, who are on the prowl to take market shares,” sums up Martin Moore, from King’s College of London. And politically, the last thing Joe Biden needs at this time of strained relations with Beijing is to give the impression of giving a gift to Chinese competitors from Google, Facebook or Amazon.

This article was adapted from its original in French