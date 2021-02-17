The president of the United States, Joe Biden, promised on Tuesday that, by the end of July this year, “All Americans Who Want It” Can Get Vaccinated and, in addition, he affirmed that for that same date they will arrive 600 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine.

During an event in the city of Milwaukee, organized by the US television network CNN, Biden referred to the announcement that the Government issued last week, in which they detailed that both Pfizer and Moderna had pledged to deliver 300 million vaccines each one by the end of July, which would allow all American adults to be vaccinated.

In that sense, the president explained that they managed to “get them ahead of the delivery time”, precisely thanks to the “National Defense Law”, which helps to boost the manufacturing part and to get more equipment. “

According to the US media, Biden would refer to the Defense Production Act, a legislative framework that allows the Administration to nationalize commercial production in cases of emergency.

During the event, the first official trip outside of Washington in which the president boarded the presidential plane ‘Air Force One’, Biden responded for more than an hour to questions from citizens, who have focused on the response to the pandemic and racial inequity.

On the other hand, the president also considered that teachers should be on the “preferred list” for vaccination, with a view to returning to “normality” of the schools as soon as possible. In that sense, Biden also promised that In the first 100 days of his tenure, most primary schools will reopen.

Finally, he took the occasion to reiterate the importance of following safety measures against the disease and to encourage Americans to be immunized, as well as to defend the aid package against the effects of the coronavirus crisis for 1.9 trillion of dollars.

Look also

Look also



With information from DPA.