Since Joe Biden came to the White House, US relations with Russia have worsened to levels only seen in times of the late Soviet Union and there was clearly the intention for that to happen. The Kremlin became a showcase for the new toughness of the Western power against its adversaries, a sign also of inflexibility towards China and towards the world in general, part of the militant effort of the Democrat to try to regain the leadership of his country.

White was not whimsical. Moscow did not stop do everything possible to take the place of sparring in that ring, both with the repression of the opposition with extreme cases such as Alexei Navalni; the deployment of an immense army on the Ukrainian border or the green light for its endless battery of cyber spies. Also the hacking of a plane by the Belarusian satellite? We’ll see.

The barrage of expulsions last April of Russian diplomats by the US and its European allies with the equivalent reaction from the other side, recalled that gray past of the east-west clash of the last century. Just weeks before those moves, Biden had flatly called a “assassin” to his colleague in the Kremlin.

This virulence has not decreased, rather the opposite, but the data of greatest interest is that that undercurrent of hostility it is the one that precedes the ambitious summit that Biden and Vladimir Putin will hold in Geneva, in a couple of weeks.

March 2011, then Vice President Joe Biden greets then Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, the appointment in Moscow. AP Photo

The purpose of this meeting of historical profiles is precisely to de-escalate the binational tension, an objective that matters even more to the Russian side, which would explain by counterbalance the intensity of the displays of power and provocation that the Kremlin has exposed as a welcome to Biden. The last one, the announcement of the installation of 20 new permanent battalions on the western borders, on the border of Ukraine, Belarus and the Baltic countries, including also Kaliningrad.

All part of a large toolbox that Putin carries to meet his colleague and built with the same vision of a post-americanism that China has exhibited in which the US is not the ruling power but an equal. Of course there are common interests with equal intentions that are on the agenda, the control of nuclear weapons, reducing the regional impact of the US exit from Afghanistan or climate change are some of them.

Henry Kissinger, a sophisticated realist who respects but does not admire Putin, maintains that the Russian is a serious strategist on the history of his country and his project. He knows that a policy of military impositions or excessive authoritarianism over his area of ​​influence it would awaken another Cold War.

Such an outcome does not appeal to Moscow. “The economy does not provide for that. The USSR lost the Cold War and everything ended very badly. They have it very much in mind “, analyzes from Moscow the political scientist Alexei Makarkin. There is an internal question that also weighs in similar terms to the one that crosses the American street. Russians don’t want the country to be distracted abroad and weaken your concern about the social situation.

To a certain extent, this frustration is detected in the marches throughout the country, something not very frequent, that vindicated the nationalist Navalni. A device that reduces the West’s sanctions against Russia, aggravated since the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula seven years ago, is on the Kremlin’s agenda. The summit will also ratify Putin in a position of power and centrality to be exhibited in the Russian legislatures next September. America knows it.



Memory. The President of the United States, Barack Obama, and the then Russian Prime Minister, Vladimir Putin, during the meeting at Putin’s dacha in Novo Ogaryovo in 2009. AFP Photo

Washington, which seeks a differential link with Moscow to the one it maintains with China to influence in some way the close relationship between these two powers, has given some positive signals to the Kremlin leader. It withdrew its threat of new penalties for the construction, in its final stage, of the gigantic Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that passes under the Baltic and connects with Germany.

Biden, by the way, had already been warned by Berlin that he would not give up that project and the American could not allow the issue to get in the way of the urge to rebuild the link with Europe. In another relevant gesture, he agreed with Angela Merkel in separating Russia from the Belarusian barbarism that diverted a commercial plane to force him to land in Minsk and arrest a critical journalist and his girlfriend, passengers on the flight.

Moscow justified the action of the regime of Alexandr Lukashenko, a carnal ally of the Kremlin who would hardly do such a thing without the Russian green light. But if that authorization was not there, it would indicate a worse fact, a significant loss of control in his backyard. Weakness data.

Putin’s empire faces other concerns of a strategic nature, the importance of which can be measured by the threat of war it mounted off Ukraine’s borders. That deployment of one hundred thousand soldiers, armor and attack batteries, is what gave meaning to the encounter with Biden that the White House had initially rejected. When the summit was secured, Putin withdrew his men.

That military action exposed one of the red lines whose route these two men will have to define at their meeting in Geneva. Moscow clearly will not accept Ukraine joining NATO, an alternative that Kissinger has always advocated, for example. Turkey, which has been a Russian ally until recently in the Syrian war and a later adversary in Libya, has moved westward and is now advocating for Kiev to join the Atlantic Alliance, a mutual defense body about which Ankara has just learned. remember that you are also a member.

Turkey tries those twists rearrange after Trump’s departure from power that he had given full support to his expansionist project. Biden, on the other hand, has been a constant critic of the regime of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom he denounced as a provider of economic and military support for the terrorist group Isis to fight the Kurdish militias that Turkey considers terrorists. In addition, Washington has just recognized the Armenian genocide, a fair step but one that marked a cold limit for Ankara on the spirits of the new administration.



The German Head of Government, Angela Merkel. Reuters photo

Turkey’s tumultuous approach to the West raises security concerns for Russia. It is little known that Erdogan intends to begin construction of the a huge passage named Canal Istanbul, similar to that of Suez or Panama, to join the Black Sea with the Marmara Sea and from there to the Mediterranean. In the Black Sea, at the southern tip of the Crimean peninsula, is the base of the Russian Navy.

There is an agreement signed in 1936 in Montreux, in the post-war period of the first world conflict of the last century, which returned to Turkey the sovereign management of the Bosphorus and Dardanelles that precisely link the Black Sea with the Mediterranean, the route through the what Russia projects its power towards Europe. That pact prohibited the movement of military forces that did not belong to coastal countries of the Black Sea, a mischief of the then Soviet Union to avoid the surprise of the western allies in their noses.

Today Turkey would not violate those historic agreements if it builds this pharaonic passage parallel to the Bosphorus Strait that already his own ministers clarify that he would not be under the rules of the Montreux pact. That is, Nato would have a possible open door to reach the Black Sea and would take away the monopoly from Russia that moves around, with total freedom, its submarines, cruisers and aircraft carriers. Red lines.

Will the expansive control by the Kremlin of Venezuelan oil be another of those lines to be exchanged at the summit? The Russian Ministry of Economy is the one that handles the opening of the oil business in the Caribbean country with impunity in the middle of the American backyard.



The Istanbul Canal. AFP photo

It is not clear if the meeting will culminate in agreements. It is likely that both parties will make progress in setting the possible limits. The antecedents are complex. In 2016 Barack Obama and Putin had a long meeting of an hour and a half during the G20 summit in Hangzhou in which differences and serious faces dominated.

Years before, in 2009, that Democratic leader had visited Putin on his first trip to Russia. The appointment was at the dacha of the then prime minister on the outskirts of Moscow. Obama in his memoirs, with some spark of humor and resignation, anticipates what will possibly happen this time in Geneva.

Throughout a lengthy monologue of more than thirty minutes, Putin rebuked him that “the Americans had been arrogant, disdainful, had not treated Russia as an equal and constantly tried to dictate their terms to the rest of the world.” Obama, when he was able to speak, made it clear that the objective of the meeting was not to eliminate all differences. What it was about was leave behind the customs of the Cold War, justly.

