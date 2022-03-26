Warsaw.- The American president, Joe Biden paid tribute to Ukrainians this Friday from a border town in Polandwhile lamenting that the security situation did not allow him to cross into Ukraine to assess for himself the impact of the war.

After days of speculation about whether Biden would visit and cross the border with Ukraine, the president went to the Polish city of Rzeszów, about 100 kilometers from the border areaand confirmed that he was not going to get any closer.

“I am here in Poland to see the humanitarian situation and, frankly, part of my disappointment comes from the fact that I cannot see it first-hand as I have in other places,” Joe Biden said during a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda.

“They won’t let me – and I guess that’s understandable – cross the border and take a look at what’s going on in Ukraine,” he added.

Shortly after, the president took off for Warsaw, where on Saturday he will meet with Ukrainian refugees and give a speech to close his European tour.

Thus, it became clear that Biden will not repeat during his visit to Poland such a symbolic image as the one starred twenty days ago by the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, when he briefly crossed the Polish border with Ukraine to see his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba.

What Biden did do was meet with US military personnel and experts on the humanitarian crisis, in addition to praising the Ukrainians who are resisting the Russian offensive with “courage, passion and resilience.”

“When you see a 30-year-old woman standing in front of a tank with a rifle … Remember what happened in Tiananmen Square. This is Tiananmen Square squared,” Biden said, referring to the famous “man of the tank” who risked his life during that massacre in the Chinese capital in 1989.

Biden said that “it seems like something out of science fiction” to see the state of cities like Mariupol, the main Ukrainian stronghold in the Sea of ​​Azov, which is under Russian siege.

And he recognized the problems that the war has generated in neighboring Poland, the country that has received the most Ukrainian refugees, with at least 2.17 million of the 3.67 million that, according to the UN, have left Ukraine.

The “speed and scale” with which this flight is taking place is impressive, recalled the director of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), Samantha Power, during a meeting with Biden and Duda.

“It took more than four years for four million refugees to flee from the war in Syria. Ukraine could reach that number in four days, just over a month after the war began,” Power stressed.

Sitting next to Biden, the Polish president described the situation as “extremely difficult” and said it is something his country “has never experienced in its history” but is adapting to.

“We don’t call them refugees, they are our guests, our brothers, our neighbors from Ukraine,” Duda said.

Biden is scheduled to meet some of those refugees in person on Saturday in the Polish capital, whose population has grown nearly 20% in a matter of weeks due to the arrival of more than 300,000 refugees from Ukraine, according to local authorities.

Pizza with the troops

Despite the seriousness of the humanitarian crisis, the president wanted to boost the morale of some of the 10,500 soldiers that the United States maintains deployed in Poland to secure NATO’s eastern flank.

“You are the best fighting force in the history of the world,” Biden told the military shortly after landing in Rzeszow from Brussels, where he participated in a string of summits on Ukraine on Thursday.

The president maintained a light tone during his visit to members of the 82nd Airborne Division of the US Armed Forces deployed in Poland.

He visited some while they were getting their haircuts and joked that he doesn’t have much hair left, while with others he shared some slices of pizza with pepperoni and jalapeno, whose spiciness brought tears to his eyes.

The circumstances were very different from presidential visits to Afghanistan or Iraq a few years ago, because the US military in Poland has no plans to deploy on combat missions to Ukraine.

When Biden landed in Warsaw at night, hundreds of people filled the streets of the capital to see how the president moved to his hotel, waiting for a visit that, in the words of the Polish president, seeks to send a “sign of the unity of NATO”.