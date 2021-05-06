ofFranziska Schwarz shut down

During their recent visit to Georgia, the Bidens also met former US President Carter. Without Photoshop, the souvenir photo is now causing a stir.

Washington – In ancient Egypt, the powerful were shown larger in pictures than those under their control. Joe Biden’s private visit to Jimmy Carter took place in April 2021. The photo of it is now driving Twitter crazy. Because the incumbent US president then physically towers over the former. In such a way that you start to brood.

The “Carter Center” published the photo on Monday. Since then, the question on the internet has been: An optical illusion? A photo of the “Hobbit” set? Or from the “Muppet Show”? Were the Carters scaled down and put in a doll’s house? Or are the Biden giants? All questions from current tweets.

Bizarre photo of Biden’s visit: Even Carter’s biographer laughs at the recording

The photography experts quickly agreed on this explanation: The picture must have been taken with a wide-angle lens. This lens distorts a photo around the edges, where in this case Joe Biden and his wife Jill are. Hence, they appear taller than Jimmy Carter and his wife Rosalynn in the middle.

It’s not just Twitter cracking jokes about the recording. Jimmy Carter biographer Jonathan Alter said that Washington Post: “The Carters are not tiny people, but in the ranks of presidents and first ladies rather medium-sized to small.”

Bizarre photo of ex-US President Carter: Biden supported him as early as 1976

Carter is the longest-living president in US history at 96, while Biden is the oldest incumbent at 78. In 1976, then-US Senator Biden was one of the first congressional representatives to support Carter’s candidacy for president.

In contrast to his Republican predecessor Donald Trump, Biden attaches great importance to the tradition of getting in touch with all representatives of the “Club of Presidents”. Obviously not so much on subsequent image processing. That could have prevented the distortion of the photo, which now confuses Twitter. (frs)