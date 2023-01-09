The president inspected the work of border agents. It is the first time that Biden has visited the common border with Mexico since he took office. The verification of the state of the limits occurs in the framework of the reinforcement of the immigration law by blocking Cuban, Haitian and Nicaraguan migrants who try to cross illegally.

It is Biden’s first sight of the broad common border he shares with Mexico.

Accompanied by Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of National Security, and border guard agents, the president went to the Bridge of the Americas, which connects the United States with its neighbor to the south, inspected some equipment necessary for the work of the uniformed officers and toured walk a section of the boundary wall.

The visit has not impressed Republicans, main critics of the White House tenant’s border management, especially Greg Abbott, the governor of Texas. In this sense, Abbott gave him a letter in which he criticized his work.

“You have violated your constitutional obligation to defend the states against invasion through the faithful execution of federal laws,” the governor concluded in the letter.

Hand-delivered a letter to President Biden today during his first visit to the border. His trip is $20 billion too little & 2 years too late. I’m calling on Biden to do his constitutional duty to protect our nation. pic.twitter.com/cy8xgh5EJ2 —Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 8, 2023



“The president asked the Republicans for solutions. In the letter I gave you, I provided five solutions that already exist under current United States law. All we ask of the president to do is enforce these five standards under American law. If he does, he will make great strides to secure our border and eliminate illegal immigration, so they can get back on the path of dealing with legal immigration in the United States,” the Texan governor told reporters at another time.

Any reform of the immigration system that President Biden seeks will be difficult to pass, considering that the opposition party controls the House of Representatives. Two years ago, newly installed in the Oval Office, he had a hard time presenting a plan for renovations. This failed before the red wall, which also blocked his request for more than 3,000 million dollars to reinforce work and border surveillance.

Today, I’m traveling to El Paso to visit the border and meet with local leaders. Our border communities represent the best of our nation’s generosity and we’re going to get them more support while expanding legal pathways for orderly immigration and limiting illegal immigration. —President Biden (@POTUS) January 8, 2023



The criticism does not stop. Republican Congressman Jim Jordan commented on Fox News that Joe Biden should follow the harsh immigration policies of his predecessor. According to Jordan, “they have allowed a situation where, frankly, we have no border.”

The defenses do not wait either. Mayorkas, the Cuban-born secretary of Homeland Security, said the legislative deadlock, added to the international crisis, limited the president’s ability to reduce the number of immigrants heading to the United States. According to the secretary, “we are dealing with a broken system.”

The official also announced the reinforcement of the capabilities of the El Paso border patrol, among which is the opening of a center that allows processing the documents of at least 1,000 people a day.

US President Joe Biden receives a security briefing at the Bridge of the Americas during his visit to the US-Mexico border to assess border control operations, in El Paso, Texas, USA, January 8, 2023. © Reuters – Kevin Lamarque

Impressive figures mark this visit by Joe Biden to the border section. In the 2022 fiscal year alone, which ended last September, authorities detained some 2.2 million people. A number that includes those who tried to cross illegally again.

Reinforcement of restrictions

Last Thursday, Biden announced the imposition of limitations on the entry into the country of Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who try to cross illegally, while making the entry of some 30,000 people of these nationalities by air more flexible, as long as they meet certain requirements.

Human rights activists, including some Democrats, have called the new measure a breach of his campaign promise to restore the historic rights of asylum seekers.

This measure expands the use of Title 42, the controversial mandate promoted by former President Donald Trump that toughened entry into the country during the pandemic health emergency, a measure that the current administration maintains under court orders.

US President Joe Biden talks to border patrol officers as he walks along the border fence during his visit to the US-Mexico border to assess border control operations, in El Paso, Texas, United States, on January 8, 2023. © Reuters – Kevin Lamarque

Biden’s visit to the site only lasted a few hours, but with an important long-term objective according to the press: to mitigate the state of adverse opinion and reduce the impact of the investigations promised by the Republicans in the House of Representatives on immigration.

The next stop for the head of the White House will be Mexico City. There he will meet his host counterpart and the Prime Minister of Canada. Immigration will be on the table.

with EFE