US President Joe Biden is raising the upper limit for the admission of refugees this year to 62,500. The White House said on Monday that the “historically low” ceiling of 15,000 refugees decided by the government of his predecessor Donald Trump will be reversed. This “did not reflect America’s values ​​as a nation that welcomes and supports refugees”.

Biden had put the plans for a significantly increased refugee intake in the current budget year on hold in mid-April – and thus attracted sharp criticism from within his own ranks. In the face of the protests, the White House rowed back, saying the upper limit for the admission of refugees admitted as part of a UN resettlement program would be set at a later date.

“We are working to repair the damage of the past few years”

Biden is now returning to the limit of 62,500 refugees he originally targeted for this year. The White House said that it is aiming to take in 125,000 refugees in the next fiscal year.

Nonetheless, the White House declared on Monday: “The sad truth is that we will not be able to take 62,500 recordings this year.” The Trump administration is responsible for this: “We are working quickly to repair the damage of the past four years.”

Trump had continuously reduced the number of refugees allowed into the country in the course of resettlement by the United Nations, in his last year in office to the record low of 15,000. Under his predecessor Barack Obama, more than 100,000 refugees were admitted each year.