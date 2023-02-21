Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never.” With those words, US President Joe Biden in the Polish capital Warsaw underlined his country’s and NATO’s determination to continue to support Ukraine.
Biden spoke in front of hundreds of Poles in the gardens of the Royal Palace in Warsaw. It was the second time since the outbreak of war that he had visited the country. Biden comes to the conclusion that President Putin has overdone himself in the battle. He thought he could cross the country, but he was wrong. “The people of Kiev were courageous. Putin left with burned-out tanks,” Biden said.
According to Biden, his struggle also tested Europe, America, NATO and all democracies in the world. “Would we be strong or weak? Would we be united or divided? But the world did not look the other way. We stand up for people’s rights to live in freedom.”
Still independent and free
After a year of war, Putin can no longer doubt the strength of the coalition, according to Biden. “Autocrats understand only one word: no. Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia. Never. One year after the bombs fell and the tanks rolled into the country, Ukraine is still independent and free. There was a time when Russia controlled fifty percent, but the Ukrainian flag is back in many areas.”
Biden underscored the tragedy of the war. How crimes against humanity have been committed. How innocent civilians have been targeted, raped and how hospitals and orphanages have been bombed. “Putin chose this war. It’s his choice and he could also end it with one word. Not Ukraine. If they stop, it will be the downfall of the country.”
According to Biden, that is precisely why the Americans and NATO continue to support Ukraine with heavy weapons and supplies such as tanks and anti-aircraft defenses. He did not mention the possibility of supplying fighter jets.
Biden also addressed the Russian people directly. He contradicted claims Putin had made earlier in the day. “The United States and the countries of Europe do not want to control or destroy Russia,” he said. “The West is not going to attack Russia, as Putin said today. Millions of Russian citizens who just want to live in peace with their neighbors are not the enemy.”
Earlier in the day, Russian President Putin also spoke about suspending the Start I treaty. This is a bilateral treaty between the United States and the Soviet Union on the reduction and limitation of strategic offensive weapons, i.e. missiles and nuclear warheads. President Putin said in his speech to parliamentarians that he felt compelled to do so because Western countries allegedly possess more nuclear weapons than Russia. Biden did not respond to this in his speech.
