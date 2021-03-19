The president of the United States, Joe Biden, stumbled this Friday three times when climbing the stairs of the presidential plane, Air Force One, which takes him on a visit to the city of Atlanta. The video, unsurprisingly, became one of the virals of the day.

As the footage of his departure showed, Biden lost his balance for the first time as he climbed the stairs holding the railing with his right hand, and did not fall, but did have to put his other hand on the ground.

🇺🇸✈️ US President Joe Biden trips over steps while boarding Air Force One before traveling to Atlanta pic.twitter.com/rTwAwPgWYu – Reuters Latam (@ReutersLatam) March 19, 2021

Then he stumbled two more times in a row, and in the last one he ended up falling to one side, although he immediately rejoined.

After the small mishap, the American president quickly climbed to the bottom of the stairs and turned around to make the military salute before entering the plane.

The president of the United States and the vice president, Kamala Harris, travel to Atlanta to meet with Asian Americans, three days after the shootings that left eight dead in Asian massage parlors in that city.

“He’s fine, he’s very good,” Karine Jean-Pierre, his spokeswoman, said after the incident from the aircraft, without specifying whether a doctor had seen him once on board.

With information from the EFE and AFP agencies.