The inauguration ceremony of the 46th President of the United States, Joe Biden, took place on Wednesday, January 20, on the steps of the Capitol. The democrat took the oath of allegiance to the constitution and the country.

“I, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr., solemnly vow that I will honestly act as President of the United States and, with all my might, protect, defend and support the United States Constitution,” said the new head of state.

Immediately after Biden’s oath of allegiance, 21 artillery volleys rang out over Capitol Hill.

A few minutes earlier, Kamala Harris took the oath of office and took office as the 49th Vice President of the United States. Thus, she became the first woman in the history of the country to hold this post.

The inauguration was attended by former American leaders Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. Biden’s predecessor, Donald Trump, in violation of long-standing tradition, did not attend the ceremony. On Wednesday morning, he hosted a farewell ceremony at Andrews AFB and then departed for his Florida estate.