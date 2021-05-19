The President of the United States, Joe Biden, told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that he hopes that this Wednesday there will be a “significant de-escalation” of the military conflict with the Palestinians, the White House reported.

“The president told the Prime Minister that he expects a significant de-escalation this Wednesday to direct a ceasefire“according to the statement issued by the White House after the fourth conversation between the two leaders since the beginning of the crisis.

Biden’s order comes in as Israeli and Palestinian death toll grows, and the pressure on the Democrat to act harder to stop the fighting is intensifying.

Diplomatic pressure on Benjamin Netanyahu grows to reduce the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Photo: EFE

Senior officials in the Biden administration stressed to Israelis on Monday and Tuesday that they could not stop international objections much longer to Israeli air strikes and Hamas rockets.

According to a US official who was not authorized to comment publicly on the matter and spoke on off the recordThey reiterated to the Israelis that it would be in their best interest to reduce operations soon.

The news makes it clear that Biden administration officials went further in private messages to Netanyahu than they had previously disclosed.

A White House statement on a call from Biden to Netanyahu on Monday said that Biden had expressed support for a ceasefireBut he said nothing about the United States urging Israel to end the fighting.

The fighting has caused the death of at least 213 Palestinians and 12 people in Israel, and they have tested both Biden’s reluctance to publicly criticize Israel and his administration’s determination not to hinder its foreign policy in the Middle East hot spots.

The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations had challenged the Biden government on Tuesday to show some result of what he calls its silent diplomacy to stop new battles between Israel and Hamas.

Ambassador Riyad Mansour noted that the United States had repeatedly blocked a UN Security Council action on the conflict, and urged the Biden administration to do more.

“If the Biden administration can exert all your pressure to end the aggression against our people, no one will stand in their way, “said Mansour.

