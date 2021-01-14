The future president of the United States, Joe Biden, plans to present a stimulus plan for the country’s economy for 1.9 trillion dollars on Thursday night, which he expects to vote immediately in Congress.

The program, aimed at alleviating the deep crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic, includes direct checks of $ 1,400 for families, according to officials close to the president-elect.

The sources, who requested anonymity, also pointed out that the Biden administration would ask to approve a minimum wage of $ 15 an hour, slightly more than double what is currently paid at the federal level. This plan is ambitious but possible, they said.

Furthermore, these grants, presented as emergency measures, will be complemented “in the coming weeks” with an innovative investment plan aimed at economic recovery.

As reported by the Bloomberg agency, the plan is expected to be the first phase of a two-part strategy, with a broader program in the coming weeks focused on longer-term goals like infrastructure and climate change.

In front of the White House, in Washington, the boxes and stage are being prepared for the inauguration of Joe Biden, next Wednesday. Photo: AFP

Just over a week after the violent assault on the Capitol, in Washington, and amid a tense political climate over the second impeachment trial against outgoing President Donald Trump, the future Democratic leader is seeking significant bipartisan support for his aid plan.

Biden will present his plan the same day a report was released showing the largest increase in weekly jobless claims since March, with 965,000 Americans claiming state benefits.

The president-elect was preparing to speak Thursday night from Wilmington, Delaware, where he lives. Biden’s plans “will reflect the urgency of the economic situation our country is in and the need for action, urgent action,” said Brian Deese, who will serve as director of Biden’s National Economic Council, in an interview quoted by Bloomberg and The New York Times.

Biden aims to replicate the bipartisanship behind the December aid deal, Deese added.

“We need to focus on unity, even in such a challenging and difficult time as this,” he remarked.

Special unemployment benefits approved last year will run out in mid-March, and that could be a deadline to accelerate aid to millions of Americans impoverished by the pandemic.

