President-elect Joe Biden plans to start his first day in office with the approval of 15 executive orders and memoranda that allow the reversal of Donald Trump’s policies. These mandates include the creation of a new office in the White House to coordinate the response to the Covid-19 crisis, re-entry into the WHO, and the priority for the United States to rejoin the Paris climate accords. Biden will also propose reversing immigration policy with a bill for millions of undocumented migrants to obtain US citizenship. .