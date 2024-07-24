Did he give up his candidacy because he is too old? Because he is convinced that he cannot beat Donald Trump? President Joe Biden will explain to Americans the reasons that led him to drop out of the race for re-election in a solemn speech on Wednesday evening.

According to the criteria of

He will do so at prime time: at 8 p.m. local time (7 p.m., Colombia time) from the Oval Office of the White House, after ending almost a week of confinement at his beach house on Tuesday to recover from Covid-19.

Biden, 81, will explain why he decided to throw in the towel on Sunday in a letter posted on social media, despite having promised to see the race through to the end.

Your health is on everyone’s mind. In fact His party pressured him to step aside precisely because of doubts about his physical condition and mental agility. since his disastrous performance in a debate against Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Kamala Harris in Indiana

Vice President Kamala Harris has replaced Joe Biden in the race less than four months before the election. She will travel to Indianapolis in central Mexico on Wednesday.

Backed by a large number of Democratic personalities and congressmen, He is almost assured of the nomination in August at his party’s convention, and will officially become the Democratic candidate for the presidential election on November 5.

At a rally in Wisconsin on Tuesday, the former prosecutor outlined the central themes of her campaign: the right to abortion, health coverage for all and parental leave.

“Do we want to live in a country of freedom, compassion and rule of law or in a country of chaos, fear and hatred?” he proclaimed, and He accused his opponent of being in the pay of billionaires and of wanting to weaken the middle class.

Harris also highlighted the array of legal cases in which Donald Trump is involved and outlined the role she will play in the campaign: that of a former prosecutor against a criminal, taking advantage of the fact that Trump was convicted in May in a criminal case.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris speaks at West Allis Central High School during her first campaign rally in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo:AFP Share

Donald Trump continues his campaign

His Republican opponent Donald Trump continues to tour the country to capitalize on the success of his party’s convention in Milwaukee, which officially enthroned him as a candidate.

He will hold a rally in North Carolina on Wednesday evening and address an association of ultra-conservative youth in Florida on Friday. The septuagenarian will then fly to Minnesota, a state in the Great Lakes region, for an event with his running mate JD Vance.

For four days, Donald Trump had the party at his command for his third bid for the White House. But The former president is now forced to rethink his electoral strategy, which has been too focused on establishing himself as an energetic leader in the face of a declining Joe Biden.

Donald Trump closes the Republican Convention. Photo:AFP Share

The Republican candidate has already committed to participating in a debate with Kamala Harris, whom he considers an “easier” rival to defeat than Biden.

Polls published since the vice president entered the race have been quite disparate, with the two candidates neck and neck. The latest, published on Tuesday by Reuters/Ipsos, nevertheless gives the Democrat a slight advantage (44% of voting intentions against 42%).