The president of the United States, Joe Biden, threatened this Friday to veto an initiative by the Republicans of the Lower House to avoid a government shutdownsince it includes funds to strengthen security on the border with Mexico and limits asylum programs.

It’s a statement, The White House accused Republicans of wasting time on “partisan games” instead of looking for a solution that can have the support of both parties, Democrat and Republican, to avoid a shutdown of the Administration.

There are less than 48 hours left for the Public Administration to run out of funds, which would lead to the closure of most government agencies, museums and national parks.while hundreds of thousands of federal employees would be temporarily left without work and without pay.

Closure seems inevitable at this point and the White House has already urged federal agencies to prepare.

The focus is now on the president of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin McCarthywho is pushing the bill that Biden has threatened to veto and that would extend the financing of the public administration for one more monthuntil October 31.

This bill would reduce funds for the public administration by 8%, but would increase financing to reinforce the border with Mexico and fight drug trafficking cartels, while it would limit the use of the “CBP One” app created by Biden to expedite asylum cases.

“One of the goals of this project is to address President Biden’s historic failure on the southern border,” McCarthy said this Friday in a press conference.

US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy meets with President Joe Biden

However, it is unclear whether McCarthy has enough votes to approve the measure.since the hard wing of the party related to former President Donald Trump (2017-2021), resists accepting a temporary measure that finances the Government beyond September 30when available funds are exhausted.

The objective of this Republican faction is to undo an agreement reached in June by McCarthy and Bidenby which Congress suspended the US debt limit in exchange for the White House agreeing to specific limits on government spending.

Those Republicans didn’t like that pact and want more cuts. Specifically, they seek to establish a public spending limit of $1.47 trillion for fiscal year 2024, which represents $120 billion more in cuts than agreed.

The president greets the new leader of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin Mcarthy.

In any case, even if the Republican majority in the Lower House manages to approve this government financing project, the Senate, controlled by a Democratic majority, is unwilling to consider it.

In fact, The Senate is focused right now on advancing an initiative that has the majority support of Democrats and Republicans and that would extend the financing of the Public Administration temporarily for six weeks, until November 17.

However, Nor does it seem likely that this proposal will be approved before the Government runs out of funds at midnight on Sunday, October 1when the new fiscal year begins.

The main obstacle in this process is Republican Senator Rand Paul, who is doing everything possible to slow down the approval of the project. because it contains military aid for Ukraine, something that both he and the wing of the party most sympathetic to Trump oppose. This would be the first Administration shutdown since 2019, the longest in US history and lasting 35 days.

That closure occurred during the Trump Presidency due to disagreements between Democrats and Republicans. about the funds for the wall he wanted to build on the border with Mexico.

EFE