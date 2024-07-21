“When you get knocked down, you get up!” This phrase, uttered the day after his disastrous debate against Donald Trump, says it all about Joe Biden, an optimistic and tenacious president who wanted to “save the soul” of the United States.

According to the criteria of

“Although it was my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country to withdraw (from the race) and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term.”Biden said in a public letter, bowing to weeks of intense pressure in the battle for his political survival.

The devout Catholic said only God could convince him to give up his presidential bid. But the 81-year-old Democrat finally gave in to an unbeatable adversary: ​​age. A cruel end for a man who has been in politics for half a century.

In recent times, he has given off the image of an old man. The stammering and unfinished sentences in the debate against Trump at the end of June made things worse and he ended up becoming a hindrance to the Democratic Party in the face of a relentless Trump. Biden, born in the working-class city of Scranton, in Pennsylvania (east), is an example of overcoming.

From childhood he struggled with humiliation. He was mocked for his stutter, which he fought by reciting poetry. “Never give in, never surrender,” his mother, a descendant of Irish immigrants, told him.

US President Joe Biden. Photo:AFP Share

“Dignity”

His father, who was a businessman, made him understand the “dignity” of the middle class and the struggles to make ends meet. Joe Biden entered politics during the Vietnam War, which marked an entire generation but left no mark on him.

As a law student, he was spared from fighting. A staunch centrist, Biden always preferred jackets to psychedelic prints and looked down on peace demonstrations. Years later, this great supporter of Israel openly called for a return to “order” in the face of pro-Palestinian protests on some American campuses.

In 1972, at the age of 30, the tall, smiling man was elected senator. Shortly afterwards, his wife Neilia and his infant daughter were killed in a car accident. The new senator was sworn in at the hospital, alongside his two surviving sons, Beau and Hunter.

The United States also remembers the sad image of a grief-stricken Joe Biden at Beau’s funeral in 2015, when he died of cancer. In the face of life’s trials and political setbacks, he always showed great resilience.

“The day will come when the memory of the loved one you lost will make you smile before the tears well up in your eyes. It will come. I promise you that,” he says compassionately to the grieving families he meets.

The 46th President

His pillar is called Jill, his second wife and mother of his daughter Ashley. This university professor, the first to have a professional career as a First Lady, comforts him.

In 2024, it was she who went to court when Joe Biden’s youngest son, Hunter, a former crack addict, was tried for illegal possession of a gun. Senator for 36 years, vice president for eight years, Joe Biden always wanted the keys to the White House.

In Washington, many considered him to be sympathetic but too clumsy. He ran for office in 1988 but was forced to withdraw due to accusations of plagiarism. In 2008, he again failed to win over Barack Obama, who chose him as vice president.

Racism and political violence prompted her to run for president to “save the soul” of the United States against Donald Trump. After a campaign marked by the Covid-19 pandemic, she won the 2020 election.

The 46th president of the United States, who made Kamala Harris the first woman and the first African-American to be vice president, launched a vaccination program, revived the economy and renewed international alliances.

But in the summer of 2021, his relative state of grace was shattered by the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan and then by a historic rise in inflation. His popularity rating plummeted.

US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. Photo:EFE Share

“Finish the job”

Despite carrying out important reforms, orchestrating the Western response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and limiting the damage in the 2022 midterm elections, the country stopped believing in his promise of prosperity and reconciliation. At 78, Donald Trump was fighting back with rhetoric of decline.

He also rambles, gets confused and has even been convicted of criminal charges, something unheard of for a former president, but the former tycoon projects an image of strength that contrasts with Biden’s fragility.

Despite his stiff gait and loss of eloquence (although oratory has never been his strong point), Biden was determined to “finish the job” and announced his candidacy for a second term in April 2023. His 2020 campaign promise of being “a bridge” to a new generation of leaders was long gone, until he finally announced his withdrawal from the re-election race.

AFP Agency