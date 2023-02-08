Latin America is not usually a predominant topic in State of the Union addresses, which generally focus more on domestic issues and some foreign policy challenges.

(Also read: The keys to understanding the State of the Union address that Joe Biden will give)

But in what President Joe Biden delivered yesterday, his second since he arrived at the White House and the first before a House of Representatives dominated by the Republican party, the region was conspicuous by its absence.

(In context: Biden’s State of the Union address focuses on the US economy.)

Unlike previous years, when crises like the one in Venezuela have made their way in the words of other leaders, in this Tuesday the only mention with implications for the hemisphere was when the Democratic president said that thanks to the new policies announced last month “illegal immigration from countries like Haiti, Nicaragua, Cuba and Venezuela has been reduced by 97 percent.”.

Biden, in fact, dedicated a few more lines to showing firmness in the control of the southern border, asking the Republicans to approve a new initiative that would increase both the personnel and the equipment that, they say, are necessary to ensure the passage between Mexico and the United States. .us

(Keep reading: US says downing of Chinese spy balloon respected international law)

Although the president once again suggested that Congress should approve immigration reform as the only fundamental solution to the crisis, his words hinted that this is not an issue to which he intends to devote much energy or political capital.



“If you don’t pass my comprehensive immigration reform, at least pass my plan to provide the equipment and officers to secure the border. And a path to citizenship for Dreamersthose with temporary status, farmworkers, and essential workers.”

It is, in any case, a very sensitive issue for the president because the Republicans have clearly identified it as a weak point of his administration they will continue to explode. In fact, this Tuesday, legislators from this party interrupted him on several occasions shouting to demand that he “secure the border.”

(Also: Concern of the United States and Prosecutor for Total Peace of Petro)

President Joe Biden (left) greets members of the United States Congress.

His tone also indicates that Biden, for the moment, will bet more on a strong hand on immigration issues and less on mechanisms to facilitate or expand migration to the US.

A position that goes against the interests of the Colombian government, which has given priority in its agenda with the United States to the approval of measures that provide temporary refuge to the record number of compatriots who are arriving in that country illegally.

Another aspect that Biden touched on in his speech, and which also has something to do with Colombia and the region, was that of drugs. The president emphasized the fight against trafficking in fentanyl, the powerful drug blamed for the current opioid epidemic in the US and which is claiming up to 70,000 lives annually. Biden vowed to do more to stem its flow, much of which goes through Mexico.

(We recommend: Countries that prohibit searching for workers outside of working hours)

For Republicans, it’s about a crisis whose origin is also the absence of border controls. Something they reminded him of, again interrupting his words: “It’s his fault, his fault, secure the border,” said several legislators.

Another reminder of how explosive this issue has become and the link they make, for political purposes, between the opioid crisis and illegal migration.

The other two international relations issues that featured prominently in the president’s speech were China and Russia, clearly identified as the biggest challenges for the country.

In the case of Beijing, the president insisted that he continues to view this country as a competitor rather than an enemy. But in light of the “spy balloon” incident, which was detected last week flying over US territory and which sparked a whole diplomatic crisis, the president hardened his position even more.

(You can read: USA: Trump offers a million dollars to suspend the lawsuit against him)

“But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did,” Trump said.

Many saw in the words a strategy to neutralize criticism from Republicans, who have accused him of being weak against the Asian giant.

But there is no doubt that the decision to bring down the balloon, added to the forceful phrase pronounced this Tuesday. they will complicate a relationship that was already deteriorating.

But make no mistake: as we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did. See also A setback for Biden .. Corona positive smear after two negative examinations

In the case of Russia, Biden once again questioned Vladimir Putin for his brutal war against Ukraine and promised to continue offering help to this country so that it can defend itself. In terms, the president tied as a fight between democracy and authoritarianism that, in his opinion, the former is winning.

But it was the domestic axis that Biden devoted most of the almost hour and a half that his address to the nation lasted.

(Also read: China expresses its annoyance over the downing of its ‘spy balloon’ in the United States)

Using a positive tone about the future of the country and conciliatory with his Republican rivals, the president summarized his government’s successes, including the approval of historic resources to recover the country’s infrastructure and combat climate change. The president also made a lot of emphasis on his fight for the middle class and why the country’s rich should assume a higher cost of economic recovery through the payment of higher taxes.

A populist accent, for electoral purposes, whose objective seems to be to regain the confidence of the so-called “blue collar” voters, for years the base of the Democratic party but who have migrated to the Republican party in recent electoral cycles.

Biden also placed a lot of emphasis on the moment the US economy is experiencing, which has been registering the lowest levels of unemployment in five decades and where inflation has begun to decline. In addition, creating more than 12 million new jobs in his two years in the White House. He figures that, according to him, he said, is higher than that generated by his predecessors in four years.

Biden’s challenge on this point was great because, despite the fact that the figures are real, the polls reveal a high level of dissatisfaction among Americans with the state of the economy, which continues to be reflected in the approval ratings for his mandate, stagnant still below 45 percent.

(You may be interested in: Jobs that urgently need personnel in the United States)

The other relevant aspect in the president’s speech, or at least that is how most of the media and experts in the US saw it, is that it seemed to be the prelude to the announcement of his re-election campaign for 2024. Although Biden did not say so head on – and he still has not confirmed his intentions to aspire to a second term – he repeated the same phrase 14 times: “Let’s finish the job we started (Let’s finish the job)”, insisting that while much has been achieved, there is still work to be done.

In fact, It is already anticipated that this will be one of the slogans of his campaign.

The media and experts also highlighted the energetic tone of his speech and his mental acuity to respond with speed and grace to the cries of the Republicans. At one point, when he criticized them for wanting to cut social security benefits to reduce both deficits and spending, provoking insults of “liar” among his rivals, he responded with “I like converts, I see that then we won’t have a problem with that”.

(Keep reading: Chinese spy balloon in the United States: What is it and why does it cause alert in the country?)

President Joe Biden (left) greets the new leader of the House of Representatives, Republican Kevin Mcarthy.

A cunning blow because the Republicans have always aimed at reducing this type of program but this Tuesday he promised them not to touch them.

That image projected by the president, emphatic with the suffering of the people, but ready to fight, was important because many in his own party aren’t even sure Biden, at 80, is the best choice to represent him in the 2024 election.

But that was something, at least for the moment, that seemed to clear up in this State of the Union address.

(Of interest: Visa to the United States: what happens if your application remains in administrative processing)

The Republican response to the speech corresponded to Arkansas Governor Sara Hukabee Sanders, who, in contrast, accused Biden of the country’s main problems and called for electing “a new generation of leaders.”

A bet that, although it could have an impact among younger voters, is deflated with the candidacy of Donald Trump who, at 78, is the favorite to win his party’s primaries for the presidential elections.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington