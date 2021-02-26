In a speech of just 20 minutes that a week ago marked his debut on the great international agenda, Joe Biden repeated his mantra three times that “America has returned”. Less a threat, as the conspirators suppose, than a plea to convince and convince themselves that the landscape has changed and the allies will no longer be betrayed.

America is back, It was born from the differentiation with the hostile isolation of the Donald Trump government. The democrat seeks to recover the Atlanticism that the tycoon disfigured, enunciating to the Europeans a handful of common adversaries, Iran, Russia or China, to give meaning to the alliance. But Washington and Brussels know that things are far from that simplification.

What was there will no longer return. In these years the world has become even more feudalized than some analysts assumed at the beginning of the century. Since the Second War, the West was the US and it aligned that space behind its interests. It’s not like that. At the annual conference in Munich last week, at which the president made his persistent announcement of the return of American power, He sought to clearly mark the different paths. “Democracy is in danger, we have to defend it …”. The threat comes, he said, from those who advocate autocracy. It was not necessary to provide names.

Biden came virtually to that conference in reverse of the physical presence he had two years ago when invited as a former vice president, he comforted Europeans on the challenge of Trumpism: “This will also happen, we will return, have no doubt”. At that time, the phrase was trying to be good news that turned the nightmare of the Washington door slamming into an ephemeral passage. But this time, while Europe welcomed the new participant in global command, they did not react in the same way with his intentions.

“The alliance is interesting, but in a different format”, reviewed by a diplomat in Brussels. There are factors that explain this behavior. There is no less doubt about whether this Democratic administration is a definitive sign of change or just a pause in a populist drift that will re-offend.

Trump in the ring

Just one example, this Sunday Trump will return to the ring and search leading the opposition in his first speech since leaving the White House. In addition to insisting that he did not lose the election, he will demand ownership of the Republican Party. So literal. He will speak in Orlando at CPAC, the annual conference of American Conservatives.

Trump intends to consolidate himself as the figure for the presidential elections of 2023 and now begins the campaign taking advantage of the fact that he was acquitted in the second impeachment, which otherwise it would have expelled him from the political career. His first objective before launching into the legislatures next year will be to purge from the party those who supported that trial or those who, without doing so, also accused him of the assault of the ultra-right gangs on the Capitol on January 6.

That episode rocks the backpack on Biden’s back. The US will need a long time of restoration to pretend to be a monitor of democracy, as the opaque Ugandan regime has just been reminded, more bitterly, by the Ugandan regime.

Former US President Donald Trump. AP Photo

Trump, oblivious to any prejudice, is already moving his people to early voting or by mail, which was massive against him, is blocked or prohibited. No one can assure that you do not achieve what you are looking for. In these times, in the United States and the rest of the world, inefficiency is successfully negated by politics. Trump did not control the pandemic, nor did he defeat China with his trade war, rather the opposite; It also did not stop North Korea’s weapons development, nor did it stop Iran’s nuclearization, and instead dug a huge domestic rift. But the tycoon and his acolytes They describe each of those steps as a success that their voters applaud.

Something more than that memory accelerated a non-return dissent between the two shores of the Atlantic. The French Emmanuel Macron, squire of the German president Angela Merkel, made clear to Biden the common position regarding that there must be dialogue with Moscow. For Berlin, this conviction is expressed in strategic projects such as the almost completed Russian Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline that will send the fluid direct to Germany and other European customers under the Baltic Sea.

Trump ardently opposed that initiative. The new American Foreign Minister, Antony Blinken, agrees describing the venture as “a weapon of pressure from Vladimir Putin on Europe.” Meanwhile, the new White House, to Merkel’s amazement, he enlists sanctions against the companies involved in its construction.

Looking at China



On the side of China, the European Union has been building bridge after bridge of rapprochement with the Asian giant that it has already supplanted the US as the bloc’s main trading partner. Last year, in addition, the EU forged with the People’s Republic the largest investment treaty of the time to enable a mutual opening of their markets. There is a logic to these movements. In 2021, China will grow close to 10%, the only major economy that did not contract last year due to the hit of the pandemic.

This development will consolidate the People’s Republic to become in a handful of years in the largest planetary economy and with a key leadership in new technologies. That scenario is not what Biden is used to. The map itself reveals other reconfigurations. In very simple terms, if China were a spider web, Russia would be visible in some part of that web. Like North Korea.

Iran is another stone in the shoe. The Persian power rearmed and extended its nuclear laboratories that it had frozen after the 2015 Vienna agreement signed with the US under Barack Obama and endorsed by Russia, China, France, the UK and Germany. In its most recent report on Iran, the UN nuclear agency led by Argentine Rafael Grossi, specifies that the Islamic Republic today has 2,967.8 kilos of enriched uranium (10 times more than agreed), in a small part (17.6 kilos) with a purity up to 20%. Jumping from an enrichment from five to 20% is complex but not so much from that level to more than 80 or 90% which is what a pump requires.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping. Reuters photo

Biden’s team, his national security adviser Jake Sullivan or Blinken himself, were the architects of that agreement that Trump disarmed aligned with Saudi Arabia and Israel. Tehran never failed to comply with the pact, but its influence and power grew on the horse of victory in the Syrian war, whose course changed since 2015 the Russian ally.

The denunciation of the Vienna agreement was basically to restore the sanctions and by that means break Iran and force him to leave the Arab country and cease his influence over Iraq or Lebanon. That strategy did not work. He not only brought Tehran into the arms of Beijing but strengthened the hawks of the regime asking to judge moderate president Hassan Rohani for having negotiated with Obama.

Today the Iranian Parliament, dominated by these extremists, demands from the US impossible conditions, including the lifting of sanctions as a previous step to any contact. Like Rohani, who would rather move forward to open up investment areas in his economy, Biden faces total resistance in Congress to any concession to the Islamic Republic.

The option for Europe in this regard also recognizes limits. Brussels never agreed with the breaking of the Vienna pact, which had enabled its corporations a millionaire business package in Iran. Washington thwarted them by swinging the club against any company approaching Tehran. That is why the financial manager of the Chinese technology giant Huawei is still detained in Canada, precisely.

The difficulties that the US is beginning to encounter in reshaping the world expose the lines that are being drawn in global geopolitics. Vladimir Putin has displayed extraordinary disdain for the case of dissident Alexéy Navalny, who saved his life from poisoning. end up imprisoned and sentenced in a Russian jail. China, in turn, has openly squandered its soft power with the controversy over the repression of the Uighur minority and with the offensive on Hong Kong, ignoring the 1977 agreement that preserved the autonomy of that territory until 2047, and even claiming that they are only “patriots”, that is, pro-Chinese, the candidates for any political office in the region or the members of the judicial system.

Without a real political alliance the US cannot reverse this scenario and Europe does not want to get on that train. This is why Biden’s gaze tends to be essentially domestic. It is betting to strengthen itself with the rebound of the economy and the end of the pandemic to overcome the legislative obstacle of the coming year. And then, possibly, look more closely at the world to convince about the vitality of the return of the US even if it happens in a world that will no longer be what it was.

