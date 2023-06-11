WASHINGTON — There was a time last winter when President Joseph R. Biden Jr. was woken at 3 a.m. while on a trip to Asia and informed that a missile had hit Poland, sparking a panic that Russia could have extended the war in the Ukraine. Within hours, Biden consulted with his top advisers, called the President of Poland and the NATO Secretary General, and brought together other world leaders to address the crisis.

Then there was an occasion a few weeks ago when the President got confused trying to list his grandchildren and couldn’t name the last country he had visited or a favorite movie.

The two Joe Bidens coexist in the same octogenarian President: smart and wise at critical moments, but a little slower, with less hearing, more unsteady in his walk and more prone to memory lapses.

The complicated reality of the oldest president of the United States was summed up this month when Congress approved a bipartisan agreement that he negotiated to avoid a national moratorium. Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House, testified that Biden had been “very professional, very smart, very tough” during their talks. However, just before the vote, Biden tripped over a sandbag at the Air Force Academy and fell to the ground.

Anyone can stumble, but for an 80-year-old President, it inevitably raises questions. Biden has just launched a campaign asking voters to keep him in the White House until he is 86 years old.

People who deal with him regularly say that he remains cunning and imposing in private meetings. Diplomats share stories of trips where he often leaves his younger colleagues in the dust. Democratic lawmakers point to a long list of accomplishments as proof that he still delivers.

Biden argues that his longevity is an advantage. “That I’m old?” he said at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April. “I say that I am wise.”

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, Biden’s White House deputy chief of staff, insisted that her age has not forced changes to her work schedule.

In February, Kevin C. O’Connor, the White House physician, issued a letter stating that Biden is “fit to perform his duty and fully discharges all of his responsibilities without waivers or concessions.”

But he also wrote that the President’s tendency to walk stiffly is “the result of degenerative changes (‘wear and tear’)” in his spine, and in part the result of “tighter calves and hamstrings.” He takes medication for atrial fibrillation, cholesterol, heartburn, asthma, and allergies.

Biden is lean and fit, working out five days a week and not drinking. Donald J. Trump, his most likely Republican challenger, is only four years his junior. While in office, Trump did not exercise, his diet was largely based on cheeseburgers and steak, and he weighed 220 pounds, formally considered obese for his height.

Most shocking was Trump’s cognitive performance. His aides said privately that Trump had trouble processing information and distinguishing fact from fiction. Several cabinet secretaries concerned that he might be mentally unfit considered removing him.

But Trump’s problems are not as age-associated in the public mind as Biden’s. In a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, 73% said Biden was too old to hold the job, compared with 51% who said the same of Trump.

Biden has resorted to humor to appease the comments. After tripping over the punching bag, she tried to laugh it off. “The sandbag stuck my foot in it,” she said.

By: Peter Baker, Michael D. Shear, Katie Rogers and Zolan Kanno-Youngs