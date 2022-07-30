Biden had reappeared in public just days ago after nearly a week of isolation. After testing positive for the first time, he was treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid. According to experts, it would be more common for people treated with Paxlovid to test negative due to an effective reduction of viral particles, after which they come back when the medication stops.
On Twitter, the president writes that it happens in ‘a small minority of people’ that a corona test suddenly gives a positive result after a number of negatives. He goes into isolation “for the safety of everyone around me.” “I’m still working and I’ll be back soon,” Biden said.
