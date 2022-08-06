Home page World

Of: Tobias Utz, Erik Sharp

Two weeks after his infection, US President Joe Biden tested negative. Nevertheless, he remains in isolation for the time being.

Update from Saturday, August 6th, 7:33 p.m.: US President Joe Biden has tested negative for the corona virus. But he will remain in isolation until there is a second negative antigen test, his doctor Kevin O’Connor said on Saturday, according to a White House statement. “The President continues to feel very good,” O’Connor said.

The 79-year-old Biden tested positive for the first time on July 21 (see first report). He was treated with the Covid drug Paxlovid and came negative a few days later. But on Saturday a week ago, the US President tested positive again – as a result of the so-called rebound effect that can occur after treatment with Paxlovid. Biden is fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and boosted twice.

US President Joe Biden has Corona, but the symptoms are mild. © Abir Sultan / Imago Images

USA: President Joe Biden with “relapse” – again tested positive for Corona

Update from Saturday, July 30th: US President Joe Biden tested positive again for the virus a few days after his corona infection. His doctor, Kevin O’Connor, said an antigen test was positive Saturday morning after Biden had tested negative since Tuesday night. O’Connor explained that such a “relapse” occurs in patients with the Covid drug Paxlovid were treated, had been observed in rare cases.

USA: President Joe Biden infected with Corona – “Very mild symptoms”

First report, July 21: Washington DC – US President Joe Biden has been infected with the coronavirus. The White House announced on Thursday (July 21). The 79-year-old has “very mild symptoms” and takes it coronadrug “Paxlovid”.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, Biden will isolate himself in the White House. During this time, he will continue to “fulfill all of his duties”. He will take part in the meetings planned for Thursday from his residence by telephone and video conference.

US President Joe Biden infected with Corona

Biden had visited the state of Massachusetts on Wednesday (July 20). Biden spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that all close contacts of the president would be informed, including delegation members on the trip. Biden was last tested negative for the corona virus on Tuesday. Biden will work in isolation until he tests negative again. For reasons of transparency, the White House will report daily on the President’s health.

According to the White House, the U.S-Democrat fully vaccinated against the virus and received two booster shots. Most recently, however, there had been a plethora of corona infections in his government and those around him – also among those who had been vaccinated. (do)