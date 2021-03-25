US President Joe Biden tasked Vice President Kamala Harris with managing the growing influx of migrants to the Mexican border, a situation that fueled criticism against the government.

“I can’t think of anyone more qualified,” Biden told reporters in a meeting at the White House with Harris and the heads of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Alejandro Mayorkas, and the Department of Health, Xavier Becerra.

So, this will be the first great challenge for Harris since he came to the White House as number two.

The president said he gave Harris “a tough job,” in a reference to the increased arrival of undocumented migrants, especially unaccompanied children, to the southern border.

“When she speaks, she speaks for me,” Biden said.

The president, who was already in charge of this type of measures when he served as vice president during the Barack Obama Administration, explained that although “this increase” in immigration began already in the previous government, “it is the responsibility” of the current one to curb this situation.

The president asked Harris to lead the United States in the alliance with Mexico and the one known as the Northern Triangle -El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras-, because “they will need help to stop the movement of so many people and” stop migration on the southern border. “.

The vice president, Biden said, “has agreed to lead our diplomatic effort and work with these nations to accept” newcomers and “improve immigration enforcement at their borders.”

A group of immigrants advances through the town of Mission, in Texas, after crossing the border from Mexico to the United States, this Tuesday. Photo: AP

This is the first specific mission that Biden entrusts to Harris, perceived as part of a younger generation of the Democratic Party, and who has always escorted him in his appearances since they took office on January 20.

This Wednesday, the White House sent a delegation of congressmen to the border with Mexico to visit a center for migrants in Carrizo Springs, Texas.

Harris acknowledged that the United States needs to increase capacity to process asylum claims and to receive migrants, primarily people from Central America fleeing poverty, violence and natural disasters.

“It’s a big problem,” he said in an interview with CBS, in which he also stated that the government inherited a very battered structure from the previous administration, which also defended a very aggressive policy against irregular immigration.

“At some point, of course we will go to the border,” added the vice president. “But the reality is that we also have to deal with the root causes. We have to deal with what is happening in the Northern Triangle and approach it in a way that is not just about diplomacy,” he explained.

Harris, who admitted that “It will take time” To solve this problem, he insisted on the need to deepen the situation in these countries in order to manage the “causes of why people keep coming” to the United States.

A group of migrants rest in a park in Reynosa, Mexico, after being deported from the United States last weekend. Photo: AP

A dilemma for Joe Biden



The government of Democrat Biden reversed the main lines that marked the immigration strategy of Republican Donald Trump, such as the policy of forcing asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for their case to be resolved. However, the entire chain of command of the current Executive reiterated the message that it is not the time to immigrate and what the border is closed.

Biden’s promise to maintain a more humane immigration policy has been complicated by the increased influx of people, which puts heavy pressure on the border, even though the government refuses to label the situation as a “crisis.”

“There are children who show up at our border fleeing violence, fleeing persecution, terrible situations, but it is not a crisis,” White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said this week.

For Republican Senator Ted Cruz, on the “border there is a crisis that is getting worse every day” and that is “a direct result of political decisions made by the Biden government.”

In a joint letter, Republican Senator John Cornyn and Democrat Krysten Sinema, a member of the party’s moderate wing, asked Biden to “take aggressive action to guarantee security at the border, protect communities and ensure that migrants are treated fairly and humanely. “

The conditions of detention of children at the border they generate concern in many sectors of the Democratic Party. Last week the US authorities reported that they had 14,000 migrant minors in custody, 9,562 in charge of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and about 4,500 with the Border Patrol (CBP).

Mayorkas reported that his department is installing temporary shelters to receive minors and he admitted that the government fails to respect a rule that establishes that children cannot be detained for more than 72 hours.

The White House announced that the Department of Health will allow access to the media, but in a very controlled way, authorizing only one station to take images, which will be shared with the rest.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, changed the immigration policy in relation to the government of Donald Trump. Photo: BLOOMBERG

“The Biden government is committed to transparency,” said a statement.

The debate was fueled after, in an editorial in the newspaper The Washington Post, photographer John Moore, who published a book on the border, expressed his outrage at the opacity, stating that the country had moved from Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy against irregular immigration to a “zero access” strategy. with Biden.

“The current government came with the promise of making US immigration policy more humane and transparent. But it is failing on that second point, so it is difficult to get an idea of ​​the first,” he wrote, and assured that “journalists do not have any a way of verifying how conditions have improved for migrants. “

Source: AFP and DPA

