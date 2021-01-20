Today, Wednesday, US President-elect Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th US president.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump missed the inauguration of Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in a rare event in US history.

Biden, the Democratic candidate, defeated Republican President Donald Trump in the presidential elections that took place on November 3.

Biden’s inauguration took place in the US Congress, which was stormed by Trump supporters on January 6 in an attempt to prevent members of the Senate and Representatives from endorsing Biden’s victory.

Former US presidents Barack Obama, George Bush and Bill Clinton attended the front lines during the inauguration of the Democratic president, who was former Vice President Barack Obama.