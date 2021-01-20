#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

“Joe Biden wants to go very, very fast“, reports Agnès Varhamian, journalist France Televisions, in duplex from Washington (United States) Wednesday January 20, the day of the inauguration of the 46th President of the United States. To begin with, Joe Biden go “impose the wearing of masks in federal buildings“and promises to administer 100 million doses of vaccine during the first 100 days of his tenure.

Return to the Paris Agreement

To erase Donald Trump’s legacy, Joe Biden also provides for “return to the Paris climate agreement“, and this from Wednesday January 20, since the process was initiated by decree. Regarding immigration,”Joe Biden is about to overturn the decree that banned residents of predominantly Muslim countries from coming to American soil“and”immediately suspend construction of the wall on the border with Mexico“, adds Agnès Varhamian.

The JT

The other subjects of the news