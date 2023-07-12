Home page politics

Daniel Dillman

Ukraine is hoping for more help from NATO. Selenskyi meets colleagues, but Biden cancels. The news ticker for the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Vilnius – The NATO summit in Vilnius is entering its second day. The first day ended with a joint dinner of all the heads of state and government of the military alliance in the Lithuanian capital – albeit without Joe Biden. The 80-year-old President of the United States canceled his participation in the joint dinner at short notice, like the US news channel CNN reported. A Biden spokesman said the president was instead preparing for a major speech on the second day of the summit today. Biden was represented at the dinner by his Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken.

Like the first day in Vilnius, this will probably be shaped by the question of whether the West will supply more weapons to the Ukraine war. At least that’s what Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy demanded from the NATO summit. “Our defense has top priority,” said Zelenskyj in Vilnius on Tuesday evening, expressing his gratitude to his western allies: “More weapons for our soldiers mean more protection for everyone’s life in Ukraine.”

Ukraine disappointed with results of NATO summit in Vilnius

However, the Ukrainian President also had to accept a severe disappointment at the NATO summit in Vilnius. Ukraine’s NATO membership seems a long way off. The defense alliance did not rule out a possible admission. However, a formal invitation will only be issued once certain conditions have been met. In addition to the fight against corruption in your own country, this also includes successes on the battlefield in the fight against Russia. Selenskyj himself had criticized these conditions as “absurd”.

US President Joe Biden after his arrival at the NATO summit in Vilnius. © Susan Walsh/dpa

Selenskyj’s displeasure at not having received a clear announcement regarding Ukraine’s NATO membership was also understood in Germany. “I understand the resentment and the impatience, especially in the situation in which Ukraine is, I have full sympathy for it,” said Defense Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) on Tuesday evening in the ARD. “Nevertheless, the commitment is there, Ukraine will become a member of NATO as soon as the conditions are met. This is an agreement that has never been so clear before.”

The member states of NATO and the year of their accession

Albania (2009)

Belgium (1949)

Bulgaria (2004)

Denmark (1949)

Germany (1955)

Estonia (2004)

Finland (2023)

France (1949)

Greece (1952)

Great Britain (1949)

Italy (1949)

Iceland (1949)

Canada (1949)

Croatia (2009)

Latvia (2004)

Lithuania (2004)

Luxembourg (1949)

Montenegro (2017)

Netherlands (1949)

North Macedonia (2020)

Norway (1949)

Poland (1999)

Portugal (1949)

Romania (2004)

Slovakia (2004)

Slovenia (2004)

Spain (1982)

Czech Republic (1999)

Türkiye (1952)

Hungary (1999)

United States (1949)

United Kingdom (1949)

NATO summit in Vilnius: What happens on Wednesday

Zelenskyy will, according to the news agency DPA be there on the second day of the NATO summit in Vilnius. Bilateral talks are apparently planned with other allies, including Germany, the USA, Canada, Great Britain, the Netherlands and Japan. The Ukrainian President is also planning a one-on-one meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Vilnius. Zelenskyj is primarily concerned with obtaining more weapons for the Ukraine war, which has now been going on for more than 16 months.

In Russia, however, the news about the NATO summit in Vilnius was unimpressed. Former President Dmitry Medvedev doubted that Ukraine would become part of the defense alliance in the near future. “It is quite possible that this will never happen,” said the Vice President of the National Security Council. (With Agencies)