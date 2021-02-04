In a speech at the State Department, US President Joe Biden declares that he will stop the withdrawal of troops from Germany prepared by Donald Trump. He also called for stronger international cooperation on global problems such as the corona pandemic and climate change.

I.In his first foreign policy speech, the new US President Joe Biden promised his international allies a return to close cooperation. “America is back. Diplomacy is back, ”said Biden on Thursday at a speech at the US State Department in Washington. “We will rebuild our alliances.” The elected US President Donald Trump had alienated many international allies in the four years of his tenure.

Biden also announced the first concrete decisions. Among other things, he made it clear that the plans initiated by Trump to withdraw 12,000 American soldiers from Germany have been “stopped” for the time being. He also announced a change of strategy with a view to the conflict in Yemen – and a more generous reception of refugees in the USA.

Predecessor Trump had snubbed partners around the world by going it alone and breaking with foreign policy traditions. He was very skeptical of international organizations. The relationship with NATO partner Germany also became increasingly frosty. The new US president now wants to initiate a change of course.

Biden warned that challenges such as corona, climate change and the fight against the spread of nuclear weapons could only be tackled by nations. “We cannot do it alone.” He wanted to revive relations with his closest allies – like Germany – after “years of neglect”. In doing so, he wanted to “restore the habit of working together and rebuild the muscles of democratic alliances that have withered through years of neglect and, I would say, abuse”.

Notable departure from the previous administration’s strategy

Turning to Russia, Biden said the US also worked diplomatically with rivals – if it was in the interests of their security. That is why he agreed to the extension of the New Start nuclear disarmament treaty with Russia. “At the same time, I made it clear to President Putin that – in contrast to my predecessor – the days are over when the US crouches in the face of Russia’s aggressive actions, meddling in our election, cyber attacks and poisoning its own citizens. “

Moscow’s efforts to undermine freedom of expression and assembly are also of great concern. Biden repeated the demand for the immediate release of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. However, he described China as the biggest competitor. The US is ready to work with Beijing. The Chinese government will be confronted from a “position of strength”. Biden did not mention Iran in his address.

Biden further assured that the withdrawal of troops from Germany was “stopped” for the time being. There will be no troop withdrawal until a thorough global review is completed. Trump had justified such plans, among other things, with insufficient defense spending by the NATO partner. According to this, a third of the 36,000 soldiers in Germany at the time should return to the USA or be relocated to other European NATO countries. This would have affected three locations in particular in Baden-Württemberg, Bavaria and Rhineland-Palatinate.

In a remarkable departure from the strategy of the previous administration, the US now also no longer wants to support combat operations in the civil war country of Yemen. In the poorest Arab country, a military alliance led by Saudi Arabia has been fighting the Houthi rebels, who are supported by Iran, since 2015. The US military helped with intelligence and logistical support. Billions in arms sales to Riyadh were also approved.

Biden also promised that the USA will take in significantly more refugees again in the future. The annual ceiling should be raised to 125,000 in the coming budget year. Under Trump, the limit was recently lowered to the historically extremely low value of a maximum of 15,000 people in a fiscal year.