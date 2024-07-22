Joe Biden yesterday resigned from the race for re-election in the November presidential elections in the United States, and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the new candidate of the Democratic Party, after weeks of speculation about the president’s physical ability and mental agility.

The 81-year-old Democrat thus joins a group of outgoing US presidents who have thrown in the towel in their bid for a second term. However, he is the first to do so at this stage of the campaign. And the only one who had to give up because of doubts about his mental acuity, following a calamitous debate with his Republican rival Donald Trump.

“I believe it is best for my party and the country that I step down and focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term,” Biden said in a letter on social media while recovering from Covid at his beach house in Delaware (northeast).

The president has thus given in to pressure from his own party to withdraw from the race. The president had been facing tough pressure from top leaders such as former President Barack Obama and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who had privately said that Biden should reconsider his candidacy.

The announcement, although long-awaited despite his campaign and his own insistence on saying otherwise, turns upside down a campaign that has already seen many twists and turns, and an assassination attempt on Donald Trump on July 13. Biden, in fact, plans to address the nation “this week with more details.”

The president announced his “full support” for Kamala Harris, the first female, African-American and South Asian vice president in the history of the United States, as his party’s candidate.

Harris praised Biden’s “selfless and patriotic act” and said she hopes to “win the party’s nomination.”

Meanwhile, Republican candidate Donald Trump, 78, and his team took the opportunity to criticize both of them.

“Crooked Joe Biden was unfit to run for President, and he is certainly unfit to serve,” Trump posted on his Truth Social network.

House Republican leader Mike Johnson went further, calling on Biden to resign “immediately.”

Democrats are heaping praise on Biden, calling him a “patriot.”

Now, the Democratic Party will have to find a replacement, just days before the convention scheduled for Chicago (north) from August 19.

Meanwhile, former US President Barack Obama praised Biden’s decision and called him a “patriot,” but acknowledged that the party is mired in uncertainty.

Biden’s messes

It was Joe Biden’s disastrous performance during his June 27 debate with Donald Trump that precipitated the events.

That day, from the first seconds of the verbal battle that he himself had called for, tens of millions of television viewers saw a hesitant, confused Biden, an image that left Democrats dismayed and disoriented.

He had a cold and was coughing frequently. His voice was muffled, he stumbled when he spoke and left his sentences unfinished. A painful spectacle that brought to light the doubts about his health, which those closest to him had tried hard to quell.

As soon as he finished, the question was inevitable: who would be the first to ask him to pass the baton? The nervousness was contagious. Some Democratic congressmen publicly asked him to do so.

As the days went by, heavyweights from the party joined in. One after another, frightened by the polls that showed him as the loser and fearing an overwhelming victory for the Republican Trump, they turned their backs on him. At first in private, suggesting that he reconsider his candidacy.

Images of Joe Biden testing positive for Covid-19 and struggling to get off the jetway of his plane only amplified his camp’s nervousness. Meanwhile, Donald Trump, who miraculously survived an assassination attempt, seems to be enjoying a state of grace, with legal victories and consecration at the Republican Party convention.