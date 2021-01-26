The president of the United States, Joe Biden, had his first conversation on Tuesday with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in which they discussed a series of bilateral issues and the “normalization of relations.” But at the same time, the head of the White House expressed your concern about “poisoning” of the Russian opponent Alexéi Navalny.

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said Tuesday that Biden called Putin to discuss his willingness to extend the New START nuclear disarmament treaty and that in the conversation he expressed concern about the “poisoning of Navalni.”

Navalny was arrested on January 17 upon his return to Moscow after having spent more than five months in Germany recovering from a painting that he denounced as the result of a poisoning carried out by Russian services on the orders of the president, something that the Kremlin denies.

This Tuesday the G7 countries condemned his detention “for political reasons” and called for his “immediate and unconditional release”, as well as that of his supporters detained on Saturday during demonstrations across Russia.

Russian opponent Alexei Navalny was arrested on January 17, returning to Moscow from Berlin, where he recovered from an alleged poisoning. Photo: EFE i

Biden also referred to Washington’s “strong commitment” to Ukrainian sovereignty in the face of “continued Russian aggression.”

Both leaders also addressed issues such as Russia’s alleged interference in the 2016 US elections and reports that Moscow is handing out rewards to the Taliban for killing American soldiers in Afghanistan.

“His intention was to make it clear that the United States will act firmly in defense of our national interests, in response to malicious actions on the part of Russia,” the official concluded.

Biden tries to establish a clear departure from the friendly rhetoric often shown towards Putin by his predecessor Donald Trump. But the president also tried to make room for diplomacy, telling the Russian leader that the two countries must finalize a five-year extension of an arms control treaty before it expires early next month, according to officials who they were familiar with the matter but were not authorized to discuss it publicly.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at a meeting in Moscow in 2011, when the Democrat was vice president of the United States. Photo: AFP

“Normalization of the relationship”

For its part, the Kremlin indicated that the Russian president supported the “normalization” of Russian-American relations and affirmed that this “would respond to the interests of both countries and also of the entire international community.”

According to a statement from the Kremlin, Putin “stressed that a normalization of relations between Russia and the United States would respond to the interests of both countries and also of the entire international community, given the particular responsibility (of both states) in maintaining the security and stability of the world, “said the Russian presidency.

The call comes after the Kremlin reported early Tuesday that Russia and the United States maintain talks on extending a key nuclear deal expiring next week.

The New START Treaty, signed in 2010, limits the number of nuclear warheads to 1,550 that can be deployed by Russia and the United States, which control the world’s largest nuclear arsenals.

The Russian presidency indicated that in their conversation, Putin and Biden “expressed satisfaction” over the expansion of the talks.

He added that both presidents also talked about “the problem of preserving” the Iranian nuclear agreement, from which the United States withdrew in 2018 by Trump’s decision.

Source: AFP and AP

CB