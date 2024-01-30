The United States stressed in recent hours that after the attack against its troops in Jordan, in which three American soldiers died, reserves its right to respond.



“There is no doubt that there will be a response, but as we have done in the past, it will come at a time and in a manner of our choosing. We will do what we have to do,” said the White House National Security Council spokesman. , John Kirby, in an interview on MSNBC.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden, announced last Sunday that three American soldiers died in that drone attack in northeastern Jordan, near the border with Syria.

The Jordanian government has indicated that it was produced from outside its territory and that it targeted the US base at Al Tanf.

According to the Iranian state agency IRNAwas claimed by pro-Iran militias.

“We believe it was a single drone. We are still working on what happened and how that drone was able to attack what was basically a barracks. Given the time the attack took place, most of the troops were in the sleeping in bed,” Kirby added.

Neither Kirby nor White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre They wanted to detail the eventual response that Washington is preparing.

“The president has been very clear. As commander in chief, one of the things he obviously focuses on is ensuring that we protect our troops,” Jean-Pierre simply said in an interview with CNN.

