US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a law to boost the development and production of semiconductors in the country amid fears that China will become the dominant power in this sector.

The Chips and Science Law contemplates a total investment of 280,000 million dollarsof which 52,700 million are aimed at promoting the construction and expansion of national semiconductor factories with additional subsidies and credits.

In addition to investment in these crucial components for modern electronics, the text provides for tens of billions of dollars for research and development.

The law, which Congress approved at the end of July, represents a victory for Biden after a prolonged struggle and it’s good news for his party heading into the midterm elections.

“(The law) amplifies our efforts to make semiconductors here in the United States,” said Biden, praising entrepreneurs, whom he referred to as “the reason I’m optimistic about the future of our country.”

triggered demand

Global demand for semiconductors soared during the pandemic, leading to a global shortage that was exacerbated by the closure of Chinese factories due to outbreaks of covid-19.

The United States has particularly suffered from that shortage. and has sharply reduced its share of global production in recent years, giving Asia a head start.

The lack of semiconductors has halted auto production considerably over the past year and has led to rising prices in the auto industry.

Chinese pressure

Xi Jinping, President of China during his visit to Hong Kong Photo: Justin ChinBloomberg

Biden also assured that China tried to influence the law not to go ahead. “It’s no wonder the Chinese Communist Party actively lobbied American companies against this bill.”

“More than 30 years ago, 40% of the world’s production of these chips was made in America,” Biden explained, but then “something happened” and today only “10% of semiconductors” are produced.

Thus, he added, “the United States should lead the world in the production of these advanced chips.”

Biden recalled an anecdote from a few years ago, when he met with the president

Chinese, Xi Jinping.

“He asked me to define the US in one word and I said possibilities. In the US, anything is possible.”, he added. At the signing, the president was joined, among others, by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, whose visit to Taiwan last week has strained relations between Beijing and the White House.

The event also recalled that the US firm Micron Technology has just announced that it plans to invest 40,000 million dollars in the manufacture of semiconductors in the North American country.

The Idaho-based chipmaker announced that the investment will create 40,000 new jobs, including 5,000 highly paid technical and operational positions.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and Efe

