US president stated that “it was the right thing to do at the time”; new legislation establishes salary increase

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, signed on Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) a bill to avoid a railroad stoppage before Christmas. The measure had already been approved by the US House and Senate.

During the signing ceremony, the President stated that the legislation “It ends a difficult rail dispute and helps our nation avoid what would undoubtedly be an economic catastrophe at a very bad time on the calendar.” Here’s the full of speech (86 KB, in English).

The US leader said it was a difficult decision to ratify the legislation, but said “it was the right thing to do at the time” for “saving jobs, protecting millions of working families from harm and destruction, and keeping the supply chain stable during the holidays.”

On Thursday (Dec. 1), the US Senate approved the proposal by 80 votes to 15 that establishes an interim contract agreement, signed in September, with 12 unions representing 115,000 railroad workers. Approval in the Chamber took place the day before, by 290 votes to 137.

The proposal signed by Biden establishes a salary increase of 24% in 5 years and an extra annual payment of US$ 1,000 (about R$ 5,000, at current prices). The measure also allows employees to go to medical consultations during work. The project has already been approved by 8 of the 12 unions involved.

However, the proposal to allow days of paid sick leave was not approved by the House. The State representative stated that “this fight is not over” and that it will continue working so that the measure, which is claimed by the unions of the category, is approved in Congress.