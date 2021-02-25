The president of the United States, Joe Biden, signed this Wednesday a executive order to restore the supply of critical inputs in electronics, from the worrisome global shortage of chips that is complicating the production of electronic devices.

The problem mainly affects companies that make cell phones and the automotive industry, but also that of PC components and video game consoles.

It is a response to a letter sent by the semiconductor industry association, which had asked Biden last week that the US intervene to fix the shortfall, which is mainly due to the high dependence that the country has on imports from China and the bad links that remained after Donald Trump.

The problem is big: Chip shortages are putting pressure on automakers in the U.S. and around the world, which is why Biden administration officials have been working with the industry. to release supplies.

Cars use chips for numerous systems, including engine management, automatic braking, and assisted driving. Almost all international car brands, including Ford, Volkswagen, Nissan, Toyota and Chrysler, have been forced to cut assembly lines since the fourth quarter of 2020.

With the chip inventory depleted, the situation is getting worse, according to experts.

Biden signs the executive order in the Oval Room of the White House. AP Photo

The auto industry was the first to suffer from the strain on chip supply as automobiles are increasingly controlled by software and the industry has become a major consumer of chips.

The executive order is even broader. It calls for a 100-day review of supply chains for four areas: semiconductors, used in products from cars to phones; large capacity batteries used in electric vehicles; pharmaceutical products and elements of “Rare earths” that are key to technology and defense.

Biden is also calling for a separate one-year review of supply chains covering six broader sectors, from technology to food production.

“The American people should never face a shortage of the goods and services they depend on, whether it’s their car, their prescription drugs or food at the local supermarket,” Biden said from the White House, holding a semiconductor in his hand. “We have to stop catching up,” he said, referring to “running the problem from behind.”

The automotive industry, the one that suffered the most from the shortage. Photo Getty Images

The executive order would not solve the chip shortage in the short termWhite House officials acknowledged, but the hope is to produce a longer-term plan to help the federal government prevent future problems in the supply chain.

Of course, one of Biden’s main concerns is the shortage of materials to work with that American automakers face. Matt Blunt, president of the American Automotive Policy Council, said one way to help with the current chip crisis would be for the government to work with suppliers to prioritize the auto industry.

The current global shortage of chips is due to the pandemic and increased demand for products that are used while people work at home.

A semiconductor is a type of material that acts as a conductor or insulator of electricity, depending on its use, and can be a material such as copper (the material from which light cables are made) or silicon, a fundamental chemical element for the development of microchips.

What is a semiconductor, where is it produced and why is it a critical input?



Biden, in the White House, holding a semiconductor. Photo EFE

To understand the shortage problem, for example, if we go to the field of computing, in the United States, only Intel fully manufactures its own chips. The rest import components from China.

For this reason, the CEO of the company, Pat Gelsinger, together with the CEO of AMD, Lisa Su and the one of Qualcomm, Steven M. Mollenkopf, signed a letter together with 17 other executives to request “Useful incentives” for semiconductor production.

That is to say, they ask for assistance and even financing (3 billion dollars) to change a business model highly dependent on imports (mainly from Samsung and TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer).

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is the largest semiconductor manufacturer in the world, so the request to the Biden administration is to review the US policy with China, inherited from the administration of Donald Trump.

Samsung Electronics also makes its own chips. AP Archive Photo

In 2020, the Trump administration sanctioned several Chinese high-tech companies under the so-called “national security” and “clean network”, including semiconductor producers Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMIC) and Huawei.

This strongly affected the entry of these materials to the US and North American companies have difficulties to produce.

Chips are also critical components in iPhones and computers, among many other widely used products such as video game consoles and electric vehicles.

The semiconductor shortage stems from last year’s unusually large demand for new personal computers, smart TVs, laptops, consumer electronics, and PC games (all of which need chips) from millions of customers stuck at home during the pandemic.

