The lack of stock of the new generation consoles has significantly weighed down the sales campaign of Xbox Series X / S and Playstation 5. After its irruption in stores at the end of 2020, getting a unit from any of these consoles has been a practically impossible task for many gamers. This situation not only applies to Microsoft and Sony devices, since technologies such as the Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics card have not been able to normally meet the high demand for their product either. And is that the origin of this problem is common for the vast majority of companies that work on electronic devices, they are suffering from a lack of semiconductor materials.

In view of this problem, the US president has signed a decree to investigate the lack of semiconductors – in addition to the shortage of other basic resources such as medicines, essential minerals and large capacity batteries – and “orders the ministries and federal agencies to secure the assembly lines due to the wide spectrum of risks and vulnerabilities.”

Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One launch sales compared to date

Key elements such as microprocessors cannot be created without the appearance of semiconductors such as silicon or germanium, which are capable of isolating and conducting energy depending on the electrical charge applied to them. These materials are highly valued since access to them is not an easy task, and the big technologies are the ones that are taking most of the world production. The Semiconductor Industry Association confirms that The United States has decreased its production capacity from 37 percent to 12 percent in recent decades.

Joe Biden Signs Decree To Fix Xbox And Playstation Unit Shortage

We recall that the CEO of AMD, Lisa Su, already communicated several days ago that the lack of the necessary materials would cause a continued lack of stock for a longer time. Later, the head of Microsoft investor relations Mike Spencer, has confirmed in an interview for New York Times, that there will be no shortage in the Xbox Series X stock at least until June 2021.