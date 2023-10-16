Home page politics

From: Momir Takac

Split

A hate crime is causing a stir in the USA. A 71-year-old stabbed a six-year-old Palestinian to death out of hatred against Muslims.

Plainfield – US President Joe Biden has reacted with dismay to the crime against a Palestinian family near Chicago. He and his wife Jill were shocked by the “brutal murder of a child and the attempted murder of the mother,” Biden wrote on X.

The alleged hate crime occurred on Saturday (October 14) in Plainfield, a suburb of Chicago. A 71-year-old, the family’s landlord, is said to have killed the six-year-old boy with a knife because of his Muslim faith. The investigators counted 26 stitches on the child. He seriously injured his mother, the police said. The act should therefore be a reaction to the War in Israel have been.

In this house, a man who hated Muslims is said to have killed a six-year-old Palestinian. © picture alliance/dpa/Chicago Sun-Times via AP | Anthony Vazquez

Man stabs six-year-old because of Muslim hatred: Biden shocked

“This terrible act of hate has no place in America and is contrary to our core values,” Biden continued. The family came to America “looking for what we all seek – a refuge to live, learn and pray in peace,” said the president USA. Attorney General Merrick Garland said: “This incident can only serve to further fuel the fears of hate-fueled violence among the Muslim, Arab and Palestinian communities in our country.”

“Investigators were able to determine that both victims of this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect because they are Muslims – and because of the ongoing Middle East conflict between the Hamas and the Israelis,” police said. The suspect did not provide any information about his involvement in this “heinous attack.”

Knife attack near Chicago in connection with the Israel-Hamas war

Ahmed Rehab from the Muslim organization Council for American-Islamic Relations in Chicago gave further details about the crime. The suspect was the landlord of the two victims and knocked on the apartment door. His mother opened it, he told her German press agency.

Rehab quoted from text messages that the mother is said to have sent to the boy’s father. Accordingly, the 71-year-old is said to have shouted “You Muslims must die!” The woman was able to escape into the bathroom to call the police, it said. In the meantime, the man is said to have killed the boy. A knife attack at a school in France could also be related to Hamas terror and the war in Israel. (mt/dpa)