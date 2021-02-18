The United States Government sent to Congress an immigration bill that would would allow almost 11 million undocumented people to access citizenship, White House officials confirmed Thursday. The initiative that started the legislative process was a campaign promise from President Joe Biden.

“This was a commitment from day one for the president and is your vision of what needs to be done to fix the system“a senior government official told reporters who preferred not to be identified.

The initiative will be presented by Democratic legislators Linda Sánchez, in the House of Representatives, and Bob Menéndez, in the Senate.

The main objective of the project is to create a path to citizenship for 11 million undocumented, provided these individuals were in the United States on January 1, 2021.

One of the groups benefited by this legislation are the so-called “Dreamers”, young people who arrived in the United States irregularly with their parents as minors, who will be able to access permanent residence.

The wall on the border with Mexico was a symbol of the harsh immigration policy during the government of Donald Trump. Photo: EFE

During the Barack Obama administration, this group of about 700,000 young people – the majority of Latin American origin – were benefited by a protection statute, which his successor, Donald Trump, tried to cancel in a judicial dispute that reached the Supreme Court.

People who benefit from Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which prevents the deportation of citizens of countries affected by natural disasters or armed conflict, and agricultural workers who can demonstrate a history of employment in the United States will also be able to access permanent residence.

For Biden “this is a opportunity to restart the debate on immigration reform after the last four years. ”The Trump administration passed more than 400 executive orders to curb immigration and punish the undocumented.

Joe Biden this Thursday during a meeting at the White House. Photo: Bloomberg.

Since coming to power, Biden has announced a steering wheel on immigration that included the creation of a contingent to reunite families separated by the “Zero Tolerance” policy on the border promoted by Trump.

Starting this week will begin to dismantle the controversial program “Stay in Mexico”, which forced tens of thousands of asylum seekers to remain at the border pending the resolution of their cases.

The president stressed that the law changes the English term “alien” to refer to foreigners, to the designation “non-citizen”, in order to “better reflect the values ​​that the president has on immigration.

With information from AFP.

JPE