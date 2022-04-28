United States.- This Thursday, together with its complementary request to Congress to support UkrainePresident Joe Biden will send a proposal for a comprehensive legislative package that will enhance the authority of the government of the USA to hold accountable the Russian government and the Russian oligarchs by President Putin’s war against Ukrainea.

In a statement issued by the white housea, it was also reported that the proposals were developed in close consultation with interagency partners, including the Department of the Treasury, the Department of Justice, the Department of State, and the Department of Commerce.

The Biden Administration looks forward to working closely with members of Congress as a whole to implement this proposal package.

This package of proposals will establish new authorities for the forfeiture of property linked to russian Kleptocracy, will allow the government to use the proceeds to support Ukraine and will further strengthen tools related to law enforcement.

Establishment of a simplified administrative authority to seize and forfeit assets of oligarchs: This proposal aims to simplify the process of seizure of assets of oligarchs, expand assets subject to seizure and allow profits to flow to Ukraine. Would:

Create a new, streamlined administrative process involving the Departments of Treasury and Justice, for the forfeiture of assets in the United States belonging to sanctioned Russian oligarchs that have a connection to specific illegal conduct.

Create a new criminal offense, making it illegal for anyone to knowingly or intentionally possess proceeds obtained directly from corrupt dealings with the Russian government.

The war has already caused more than $60 billion in damage to buildings and infrastructure, World Bank President David Malpass said last week. And the IMF in its latest world economic outlook stated that the ukrainian economy it will be reduced by 35% this year and next.