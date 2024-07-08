ANDUS President Joe Biden on Monday sent a strong letter to Democratic senators and lawmakers in Congress in which he claimed to be the legitimate candidate of his party and insisted that he will continue in the presidential race against Donald Trump despite the criticism.

“I want you to know that despite all the speculation in the press and elsewhere, I am firmly committed to staying in this race, going all the way and beating Donald Trump,” he said.

The Democrat said he would not run for president again “if he did not absolutely believe” that he is “the best person to beat” the former Republican president (2017-2021).

Biden said that, after the criticism unleashed by his poor performance in the presidential debate on June 27, has had “extensive conversations with party leaders, elected officials, rank-and-file members and voters.”

“I have heard people’s concerns and fears that they have expressed in good faith about what is at stake in this election. I am no stranger to that,” said the 81-year-old president, who will seek re-election on November 5 after being confirmed at the Democratic Party convention in August.

In recent days, Biden said, he has also received numerous “expressions of affection.” “I am grateful for the strong and steadfast support of so many elected Democrats in Congress and across the country,” he said.

California Governor Gavin Newsom campaigns for President Joe Biden at the Van Buren County Democratic Party’s “BBQ for Biden-Harris” event on July 4, 2024 in South Haven, Michigan. Photo:Getty Images via AFP Share

Biden also highlighted the importance of the primary elections that have been held in several states in which, with no other strong candidate to overshadow him, he emerged victorious. In those processes, he said, he received more than 14 million votes, 87% of the votes cast.

“I have almost 3,900 delegates, which makes me the presumptive nominee of our party by a wide margin,” he said, referring to his majority heading into the convention.

The president said he refuses to say that this process does not matter. “The voters of the Democratic Party have voted. They have chosen me to be the party’s nominee,” he said.

“I feel a deep obligation to the faith and trust that the voters of the Democratic Party have placed in me to run this year. It was their decision. Not the press, not the pundits, not the big donors, not any select group of people, no matter how well-intentioned. The voters, and only the voters, decide the Democratic Party’s nominee,” he said.

Following his questionable performance in the debate and constant criticism for his advanced age, Biden is facing voices within the Democratic caucus that advocate for him to withdraw from the race.

This Sunday, for example, the New York Times reported that at least ten Democratic congressmen have called for him to drop out of the race.

However, although a few days ago he acknowledged the mistakes he made in the debate and assured that he was going to reflect on it, Biden has always stood firm and has refused to back down at every turn.

“Biden has the ability, the commitment and the vision”

For her part, the United States ambassador to Spain, Julissa Reynoso, defended President Biden on Monday in the face of doubts that have arisen about his image and his chances for re-election, and assured that the president has “the capacity, the commitment and the vision” to remain in office.

“I cannot question his ability because I have seen the complete opposite,” Reynoso explained in an interview with EFE, a few days before he leaves his diplomatic post in Madrid. “Perception and reality, in my opinion, are not the same,” he concluded.

In this regard, Reynoso recalled Biden’s “extraordinary commitment” to public service and asked for credit to be given to the “historic things” that both he and his administration achieved, such as the post-pandemic economic measures.

“I know the extraordinary commitment of a man who has given his life to public service and the intellect of a man who has had to manage an economic crisis, respond to foreign wars, internal conflicts in my country and important challenges from the opposition.”the diplomat stressed, who also framed these issues in the context of “very complex” years of her mandate.