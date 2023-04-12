US President Joe Biden is in Northern Ireland this Wednesday for trying to promote dialogue in a climate of political paralysis and tension on the 25th anniversary of the peace agreement in the British province. Belfast is the first leg of your journey

President Biden arrives as a “friend of Northern Ireland”, said one of his advisers, Amanda Sloat, on Wednesday. The priority of this visit is to “maintain the peace” so difficult to negotiate 25 years ago in Northern Ireland, the president had insisted when boarding Air Force One on Tuesday.

The historic pact, sealed in 1998ended three decades of conflict between the pro-Irish nationalists, mostly Catholic and in favor of reunification, and the pro-British unionists, mainly Protestants and who wanted to remain in the United Kingdom.

The violence of those years left 3,500 dead and some wounds are still open, as highlighted by an incident on Monday in the border town of Londonberry, where hooded youths firebombed police vehicles.

Peace in Northern Ireland is a ‘priority’ for the US.

The Democratic president, with deep Irish roots, stated that the “benefits of the peace process” are visible in “all of Northern Ireland” during his speech at the University of Ulster, in Belfast.

Northern Ireland will not go back in time

Thank God

Despite the difficulties, the paralysis that the autonomous government of shared power has been suspended for more than a year due to the differences between the parties on Brexit, the president insisted that Northern Ireland is now a “better place”.



“You can see it from all sides,” Biden stressed from a room on the new Ulster University campus, with a gleaming glass facade that would not have been built a quarter of a century ago for fear, he recalled, to the terrorist attacks.

Biden also claimed that keep the hard-won peace two and a half decades ago it has been a “priority” for the United States.

Northern Ireland is currently going through the political crisis and the terrorist threat, which is why Biden seeks to promote peace and dialogue, in commemoration of 25 years of peace between the British province.

“Every person killed in The Troubles left an empty chair at their dining room table, and a hole in the heart that was never filled.” President Biden marks 25 years since the Good Friday Agreement ended decades of sectarian violence in Northern Ireland https://t.co/kYWDIBlHKF pic.twitter.com/nUh1P2quu4 —CNN (@CNN) April 12, 2023

Economic opportunities, an achievement of peace according to Biden

His speech, delivered practically from memory, thad an important economic component, in which he highlighted the investment opportunities that have opened up in the region with the peace process, a point accentuated by the presence in the room of his special envoy to Northern Ireland, Joe Kennedy III (grandson of Robert Kennedy).

Biden assured that Northern Irish youth no longer have to emigrate looking for work as “economic opportunity has only just begun” and this group is “at the forefront” of progress.

The president also addressed the political situation in the region, with a carefully prepared message so as not to offend the sensibilities of Protestant unionists, who see him as a leader closer to Dublin than to London, both because of his geopolitical vision (he rejected Brexit) and because of his Irish origins.

Biden affirmed that the region will prosper when it once again has an autonomous Executive of shared power that “represents the citizenry,” that is “accountable” and “finds ways to address the tough problems facing” the region.

“I hope that the Assembly and the Government will be restored soon. That is a decision for you to make, not me. Northern Ireland will not return to the past, thank God,” Biden concluded.

Before this intervention, Biden met briefly with the representatives of the five main parties in Northern Ireland, which he urged to resolve their differences.

Joe Biden (right) is greeted by Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar (left) upon arrival at Dublin International Airport.

Biden met with Northern Irish political leaders

Biden, who arrived in Belfast last night, held a meeting with the politicians in a room at the University of Ulster, where he gave a speech on the anniversary of the agreementaccording to the media in the province.

Thus, the president spoke with the leader of the republican Sinn Fein in Northern Ireland, Michelle O’Neill; the leader of pro british Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Jeffrey Donaldson; the leader of the Alliance formation, Naomi Long; the “number one” unionist party of Ulster (UUP), Doug Beattie, and the leader of the Social Democratic Unionist Party of the province, Colum Eastwood.

the DUP refuses to enter an Executive led by the nationalist Sinn Féinfirst force, for its rejection of the post-Brexit trade arrangements for the province, agreed upon by London and Brussels in the Windsor Framework Agreement.

Political paralysis has overshadowed the 25th anniversary celebrations of the signing on April 10, 1998 of the Good Friday agreement, for which Biden has also called for “protecting peace” and the great progress made since then.

US President Joe Biden (left) meets British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo: EFE/EPA/TOLGA AKMEN / POOL

Meeting between Biden and British Prime Minister

The Democratic president had a meeting in a Belfast hotel with the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, of just over 30 minutes in which they drank tea and discussed various issues, according to the White House.

Sunak said Wednesday that he discussed with Biden the “incredible economic opportunities” facing Northern Ireland. The head of the British Government added to the media that the UK and US are “very close” partners and that the conversation they both had this morning was “very good.”

US Administration sources explained that Biden and Sunak

they did not address the issue of the free trade agreement between London and Washington, one of the objectives set by the British Government after Brexit

Santiago Andres Venera Salazar

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from agencies