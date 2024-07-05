ANDUS President Joe Biden on Friday stepped up his offensive against former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) and he not only mocked the mistakes of his foreseeable rival in November, but also assured that just as he won in 2020, he will do it again in 2024.

The Democratic president was met by a crowd in Madison, Wisconsin, on the same day that ABC broadcast his first televised interview since the June 27 election debate, in which he raised alarm bells by appearing hesitant and unable to finish some sentences.

This is my answer. I am running and I am going to win.

Biden said he is aware of those who wonder if he will continue his candidacy and criticize him for being too old at 81: “This is my answer. I’m running and I’m going to win,” he told a sympathetic audience.

The president also resorted to humor: “I know I look 40,” he said, asking those present if they think he is too old to ban assault weapons, protect Social Security or beat Trump: “I beat him in 2020 and I will do it again.”

In his brief speech, he took the opportunity to look back and reproach the Republican politician for past mistakes. During the celebration of Independence Day in 2019, he recalled, this He claimed that the Americans defeated the British Army in the late 18th century by taking over the airports.

The first powered flight, attributed to the Wright brothers, took place in December 1903. “And then they say I’m the one who’s wrong,” Biden said.

Concern and panic have spread within the Democratic Party over Biden’s poor performance in the first electoral debate with Trump on June 27, as voices have multiplied believing that he is not fit to continue in office at 81 years of age.

I’m not letting one 90-minute debate wipe out three and a half years of work. I’m staying in the race, and I will beat Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/5VZHf4N4xj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 5, 2024

Massachusetts governor suggests Biden reconsider his candidacy

In this same line, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, a Democrat, urged Joe Biden on Friday to evaluate whether he still has a chance of winning to his rival in the November elections.

“The decision is for the president to make. In the days ahead, I ask him to listen to the American people as he carefully considers whether he remains our best hope for defeating Donald Trump,” Healey said in a statement.

The governor claimed that Biden saved American democracy in 2020, when he beat Trump (2017-2022) at the polls, and thanked him for his “leadership,” but He also recalled that the November 5 elections are the most important there are.

I decided what President Biden decided, I will remain committed to doing everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump.

“I decided what President Biden decided, I will remain committed to doing everything in my power to defeat Donald Trump,” she added.

Healey is the first Democratic governor to openly suggest that Biden should reconsider his candidacy.

The president met behind closed doors on Wednesday with several governors from his party to calm nerves, including two of the favorites for a possible replacement: California’s Gavin Newsom and Michigan’s Gretchen Whitmer.

Upon leaving the meeting, the governors of New York, Kathy Hochul; of Minnesota, Tim Walz; and of Maryland, Wes Moore; assured that they had pledged their full support to Biden.

Other influential figures in the Democratic Party such as the Former President Barack Obama (2009-2017) have expressed their support for the president, However, there are mixed opinions within this political force and some congressmen and donors have asked Biden to withdraw.