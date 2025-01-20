Donald Trump became the 47th president of the United States this Monday after an inauguration ceremony in which he promised a “golden era” for the country. With this, this January 20 has also been the last day of Joe Biden’s presidency. The former president, after attending Trump’s own inauguration ceremony, traveled with his wife Jill Biden to the Andrews Air Force military base to make a final speech in which has assured that “the fight continues.”

This is what he expressed to the members of his team and to a crowd of Democratic supporters who were gathered there and whom he wanted to thank for their work over the last four years: “I am proud because you have defended the main valuesdecency, integrity… in the face of so much scandal. “It’s incredible what you’ve done, you’ve brought out the best of who we are as Americans.”

Biden has also encouraged Democratic ranks to continue resisting despite the fact that Trump now occupies the Oval Office of the White House. For this reason, he expressed that there is still “much more to do” starting this Monday. “As my father told me, you have to learn to get up when someone knocks you down. And we have always brought out the best. “As Americans, we never give up.”

“I am leaving office, but not the fight,” added the former president, who wanted to encourage the Democrats for the next four years, a time in which he highlighted that the country “needs them again.”

“Everyone remains committed in the way we can, from the public sector, from the private sector, from the university sector… I give you my word: Jill and I believe in you.. I have no doubt that you will continue to do wonderful things for decades to come. That’s why I see a future led by you,” said Biden, who noted the “luck” of having worked these years alongside “the best group of individuals.”

“It has been the honor of my life to serve as president, but above all, It has been the honor of my life to serve alongside you. You are incredible. History will judge you as the people who have made the most significant contribution to this country. You have made a credible change. “I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”