US President Biden says China has huge problems

US President Joe Biden said that China has enormous problems. About it informs White House journalism pool.

At the same time, the American leader refused to go into details and did not explain what he had in mind.

Previously, Joe Biden called Xi Jinping a dictator. The head of the White House added that the Chinese politician might not have known about the location of the balloon that was shot down on February 4 in American airspace. Biden admitted that Xi Jinping did not have information that the object had deviated from the course. In turn, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that the words of US President Joe Biden, who called Chinese President Xi Jinping a dictator, are extremely irresponsible, are a violation of diplomatic etiquette and an open political provocation.