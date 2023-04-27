How did you feel about the content of this article?

US President Joe Biden (left) and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington (USA) on April 26, 2023, before their joint press conference | Photo: Adam Schultz/White House/Disclosure

The President of the United States, Joe Biden, said, this Wednesday (26), that his age does not enter his head in the face of the criticism he is receiving for announcing, at the age of 80, that he will run for re-election in 2024.

“As far as age goes, I can’t even say, I believe, what my age is, I can’t even say the number, it doesn’t enter my head,” Biden said at a press conference at the White House, alongside the president of Korea. from the South, Yoon Suk-yeol.

Biden was responding to a question about what he had to say about the results of a recent NBC News poll in which nearly 70% of respondents said he should not run for re-election because of his advanced age. If he wins the 2024 election, he will be 86 at the end of his term.

The American president admitted that he thought a little about the matter before running for office – he officially launched this Tuesday (25) the campaign for the Democratic Party’s candidacy for the 2024 presidential election. “I feel good, I’m excited about the prospects and I think we’re about to move forward in a way we haven’t seen in a long time,” he said.

Biden defended the fact that, in the same poll, 58% of respondents approved of his performance in the presidency. He also praised some of his accomplishments, such as passing the semiconductor law last year to encourage chip manufacturing in the United States and investments to tackle the climate crisis.

The representative also commented on the possibility of, in next year’s election, facing former President Donald Trump again, as occurred in 2020. “I know the danger he represents to our democracy and we have been through this before”, he said. Biden also explained that he would run for re-election even if Trump was not one of the candidates for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination.