China condemned today that the US president, Joe Biden, once again called his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, a “dictator”, after the meeting that both held in San Francisco this Wednesday and which has been overshadowed by this controversy.

Biden thus responded to a journalist who asked the tenant of the White House if he still considered that Xi was a “dictator,” to which the American leader replied: “Well, look, he is.”.

Last June, Biden called Xi a “dictator” for the first time, which caused great unrest in the Asian giant.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning indicated today that The US president’s words are “extremely wrong and constitute an irresponsible political act”.

However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry did not include in its routine transcript of the daily press conference no mention of the statements of either Biden or Mao, of which there is no trace on the social networks of the Asian countryas is often the case with specific criticism of the Chinese president.

The spokesperson noted that dialogue and cooperation are “the only correct options” for China and the United States in their bilateral relationship.

The president of the United States, Joe Biden.

Xi advocates building bridges



Biden’s statements muddied Xi’s agenda in San Francisco, where he is attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum (APEC) this week and where he has advocated “building bridges” with the North American country.

During a dinner with American businessmen in the Californian city – attended, among others, by Elon Musk of Tesla and Tim Cook of Apple – Xi declared: “We must build more bridges and pave more roads for people-to-people interaction.” people. We should not put up barriers.”

Xi said that the United States should not see China as its main competitor and assured that his country is ready to be “a partner and a friend” of the American country based on the fundamental principles of respect and peaceful coexistence.

Likewise, the Chinese leader assured that his country “glad to see a confident, open, growing and prosperous America”although he added that he hopes Washington “in turn welcomes a peaceful, stable and prosperous China.”

However, the president recommended during his speech that the North American country “not bet against China” or “interfere in its internal affairs.”

Among the attendees, who paid up to $40,000 for each table of eight people, were tycoons and CEOs such as the aforementioned Musk and Cook; Jane Fraser, representing Citigroup; Darren Woods, from ExxonMobil, or Satya Nadella, from Microsoft.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden during their last meeting.

‘Solidarity’ in the face of the fentanyl crisis

Xi took advantage of his speech to convey his “deep solidarity” with the American people for the suffering inflicted by the consumption and abuse of fentanyl, one of the topics he discussed in his meeting with Biden, which resulted in an agreement for China to control the departure from its territory of some chemicals that Mexican drug cartels use to manufacture fentanyl, according to the White House.

“I would like to tell you that China deeply sympathizes with the American people, especially the young people, for the sufferings that fentanyl has inflicted on them.”“Xi noted of the opioid, which claims the lives of nearly 200 Americans a day.

Beijing did not specifically say that an entente on fentanyl had been reached in its official statement about the meeting with Biden, but it did indicate that an agreement had been reached to create a “working group” on narcotics.

EFE