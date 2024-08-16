US President Joe Biden said Friday that a possible agreement between Israel and Hamas for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is “closer than it has ever been.”

“I’d rather not jinx it, but we may have something,” he told reporters in the Oval Office, declining to elaborate further on the issue.

Over the past two days, the Israeli delegation has met with mediators from the United States, Egypt and Qatar in Doha, in the notable absence of emissaries from the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, who decided not to attend.

Biden’s statements are at odds with Hamas’s statements after the conclusion of the round of negotiations.

The Islamist group has expressed its discontent with the negotiations in Doha, saying that what it has learned “does not include a commitment to what was agreed on July 2,” referring to the original proposal put forward by Washington, whose implementation it is demanding.

Israel and Hamas, with the mediation of Egypt, Qatar and the United States, have been negotiating a ceasefire for months in exchange for the release of dozens of Israeli hostages, but no agreement has been reached that both sides can accept.

Meanwhile, Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin held a conversation on Friday with his Israeli counterpart, Yoav Gallant, with whom he discussed possible attacks by Iran and/or Hezbollah, which both countries have been expecting to happen for days.

“I confirmed that the United States continues to monitor attack planning by Iran and its proxies, and is well positioned throughout the region to defend Israel and protect American personnel and facilities,” Austin said in a statement.