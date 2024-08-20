The President of the United States, Joe Bidenbegan his speech on Monday before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago rejecting political violence and asking an excited audience if they were ready to vote for “freedom” in November and elect for the White House to Vice President Kamala Harris.

According to the criteria of

“There is no place in America for political violence, you cannot love your country only when you win,” Biden said, referring to former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump but stopping short of mentioning him, adopting a more sober tone at the start of his speech.

Biden’s speech began, however, on a positive note. He was greeted by attendees at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago with applause and shouts of “We love you Joe” while waving blue banners with the same message and red hearts.

‘Trump will discover the power of women’

Biden said on Monday that the former president and Republican candidate Donald Trump will “discover the power of women”“in the November elections, where the female vote is expected to play a central role in defending the right to abortion.

“Trump will unlock the power of women in 2024!” Biden declared, prompting thunderous applause at the stadium hosting the Democratic convention.

Democratic candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris isis positioning the issue of abortion as a central issue in the campaign and is confident that this strategy will mobilize voters, replicating the success achieved in the 2022 midterm elections, when Democrats achieved better than expected results in Congress.

EFE