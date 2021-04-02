The president of the United States, Joe Biden, assured that he is “devastated” for the new attack that occurred this Friday against the Capitol from that country, in which a security guard and the assailant who ran him over with his car died.

“Jill (his wife) and I we have a broken heart after learning of the violent attack on a security checkpoint at the United States Capitol, “Biden said.

In a statement, the Head of State indicated that he ordered to place the White House flag at half-staff, as a sign of mourning.

The incident occurred earlier, when a man ran over two security guards who were guarding the north entrance of the Capitol and then got out of the vehicle with a knife in his hand.

The attacker did not respond to the verbal warnings that the agents gave him, after which they shot him.

Shortly after, it was reported that one of the guards died, William F. Evans, and the attacker identified as Noah green, 25 years old.

The second deadly attack on the Capitol

Evans is the second Capitol cop to die in recent months, following the officer’s death. Brian Sicknick, days after the assault on those facilities that took place January 6th.

Although initially the acting chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department, Robert Contee, ruled out that it was a “terrorist” attack, the hypothesis is still present.

Is that the Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, expressed that “much remains to be determined“on the nature of the attack.

“My thoughts and prayers go out to the family, friends and colleagues of the Capitol Police Officer who lost his life protecting the symbol of our democracy,” Mayorkas wrote on his Twitter account.

