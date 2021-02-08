United States President Joe Biden ruled out that the country will achieve “herd immunity” against COVID-19 before the end of next summer. His statements were part of an interview broadcast this Sunday by the television network CBS News.

“The idea that this can be done and that we can achieve herd immunity long before the end of next summer is very difficult,” Biden said in the first televised interview he gave after his inauguration on January 20. The first half of the interview was broadcast before the Super Bowl broadcast, and the second part will be televised on Monday.

Faced with a question about whether the country can wait a year to achieve herd immunity (which would be equivalent to having 75% of the population vaccinated) if it continues to immunize at the current rate of 1.3 million daily doses, Biden blamed the administration on his predecessor, Donald Trump.

US President Joe Biden leaving Mass on Sunday, February 7. Photo: AP

“We can’t (wait), that’s why one of the disappointments when we came to power was the circumstances related to how the administration had been handling the pandemic, it was worse than we had thought“said the president.

“We thought they had indicated that there were many more vaccines available, and it didn’t turn out to be the case, so that’s why we beefed it up in every way possible,” he added.

In this regard, he noted that he has spoken with the commissioner of the National Football League (NFL), Roger Goodell, to employ 32 stadiums in the vaccination campaign.

And he added that he has put pressure on the pharmaceutical companies Moderna and Pfizer, the two that have received emergency authorization in the US for their COVID-19 vaccines, to increase production.

US President Joe Biden at a COVID vaccination center in Washington. Photo: EFE

The president considered that there is a “national emergency” due to the pandemic, which has caused millions of women to lose their jobs, schools remain closed, and mental disorders have increased in citizens.

In that sense, he opined that “it is time for the schools to reopen safely.”

“You have to have fewer people in the classes, you have to have ventilation systems that have been renewed …”, said Biden, who added that this week they will announce the minimum requirements for schools to reopen their doors.

An American tradition

The tradition of airing an interview with the US president during pre-Super Bowl programming dates back to 2004 with George W. Bush, but it was really Barack Obama (2009-2017) who consolidated this tradition and he provided an interview each year of his two terms.

During his four years in the White House, Donald Trump (2016-2021) gave interviews on the occasion of the Super Bowl in 2017 and 2020, when his favorite television channel, Fox News, had the broadcasting rights, as well as in 2019, when CBS had them, but refused to award one in 2018 to NBC.

In his speech this Sunday, Biden recalled that when he was little his dream was to be an NFL player: “I had wild dreams. They weren’t being president, I thought they could be flanker in the NFL, “he recalled.

To Biden, who played as receiver (receiver) in high school they also asked him which of the two quarterbacks (quarterback) star of this Sunday (the legendary Tom Brady or the young promise Patrick Mahomes) would like to play.

The president jokingly replied: “Obviously, Brady is a great quarterback. Mahomes looks like he has a lot of potential, so he would probably play the young guy I don’t expect much from. “

Source: EFE